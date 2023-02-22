Cities and counties would lose authority to set up traffic cameras and collect revenue under a pair of bills Iowa lawmakers advanced on Wednesday.

One bill would require local governments to receive approval from the state Department of Transportation before placing a traffic camera on an interstate or state highway.

Local governments could only put traffic cameras in “high-crash or high-risk” locations and would have to exhaust all other traffic enforcement options before installing them.

The proposal, House Study Bill 161, mirrors regulations set by the DOT before they were struck down by the Iowa Supreme Court in 2018, which found the department could not regulate city traffic cameras. There have been several attempts since then to rein in the use of the devices, which some lawmakers see as an infringement of privacy and argue cities are abusing the systems to bring in revenue.

“We do believe some kind of statewide regulatory framework is necessary,” said Rep. Phil Thompson of Boone, who chairs the Public Safety Committee. ”...this is essentially just codifying what [the DOT] tried to do in 2018.”

The bill passed the subcommittee with only Republican support.

Cities and counties also would be required to submit a yearly report to the Iowa DOT on the effectiveness of the cameras, which the DOT would use to determine whether to keep them in place.

Representatives for cities and law enforcement agencies argued the bill would remove the control cities have to regulate traffic. There are at least 10 cities that use enforcement cameras. Three cities — LeClaire, Cedar Rapids and Des Moines — have cameras on interstate highways.

“If the Legislature is looking to provide a regulatory framework, I think we can work toward that, but adding state government into this would be difficult,” David Adelman, a lobbyist for the Metropolitan Coalition told lawmakers. The Metropolitan Coalition represents Iowa's 10 largest cities.

Lobbyists also said the cameras reduce crashes and keep police out of high-risk areas. Doug Struyk, a lobbyist for the city of Des Moines, said the traffic camera on Interstate 235 keeps police from pulling drivers over in a dangerous area of the road.

“There’s no place to be, and you’re going to end up injuring and killing officers, and you’re going to injure the public by trying to pull people over and enforce traffic there,” he said.

Traffic revenues would go to state fund

Another bill, House File 313, would direct the revenues gathered from traffic cameras to the state Road Use Tax Fund, a fund that pays for state and local road improvements. Vehicle registration fees and fuel taxes are currently directed to the fund.

Cities again opposed the bill, saying it would take away significant money that cities use to fund police positions and ease property taxes.

“What this bill is doing is removing dollars that have gone to public safety, to police, to EMS, to fire, and removing those dollars from local law enforcement,” Adelman said.

Larry Murphy, a lobbyist for the Iowa Police Chiefs Association and Cedar Rapids, said the city of Cedar Rapids uses its traffic camera revenues to fund 11 police positions, which would lose that funding source if the state redirects the money.

The bill passed the subcommittee with only Republican support.

Lawmakers advanced a bill earlier this month that would restrict cities to placing traffic cameras on city roads, counties on county roads, and allow the DOT to place traffic cameras on state roads.

The bills would need to advance through a committee before next Friday, the first "funnel" date, to remain viable, and Thompson said he isn't ruling any of them out.

"I'm going to give all these bills a subcommittee hearing and try to gather as much feedback and try to put together some kind of framework," Thompson said.

