Lawsuit filed against Bettendorf in pedestrian path incident that killed 2 on the I-74 bridge

Bettendorf now faces a federal lawsuit because of the fatal May collision on the pedestrian walkway of the Interstate 74 bridge.

Three men were struck by a vehicle at about 2 a.m. May 22 as they stood on the bridge’s pedestrian pathway. Ethan Gonzalez, 21, was killed at the scene. Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, of Moline, died of his injuries a few days later. At last report, Charles Bowen, 22, was in critical condition.

The suit was filed by Chicago Attorney Devon C. Bruce on June 9 in the U.S. District Court’s northern district of Illinois on behalf of Michele and Manuel Castaneda, according to court records. They are listed as the administrators of the estate of Anthony Castaneda.

The plaintiffs accuse Bettendorf – the only defendant listed – of negligence in relation to the incident, court records state. Among the allegations is that barriers such as bollards were not included in the walkway’s design to prevent vehicle access.

The plaintiffs argue Anthony Castaneda’s death was the result of the city’s negligence and they are seeking damages in excess of $75,000, according to court records.

As a result of the incident, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Chhabria A. Harris, 46, East Moline, accused of being the driver, with:

Three counts of aggravated DUI, great bodily injury or death.

Three counts of failure to stop after a crash causing personal injury or death.

Three charges of aggravated reckless driving.

Two counts of reckless homicide.

The case against her is pending.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0