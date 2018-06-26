Publisher Lee Enterprises announced Tuesday it will manage Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s newspaper and digital operations in 30 markets.
The management agreement between Lee and BH Media Group will not change ownership for either newspaper company. BH Media will retain its own editorial control, which is consistent with Lee's local editorial decision-making. The management agreement begins July 2.
Under the agreement, the Davenport-based Lee will implement the revenue initiatives and business transformation initiatives it has used at its own newspapers and digital operations. Lee owns newspapers and digital operations in 49 markets, including the Sioux City Journal, as well as the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star and Wisconsin State Journal. Lee's headquarters are in downtown Davenport, Iowa.
"Although the challenges in publishing are clear, I believe we can benefit by joining efforts," Warren E. Buffett, Berkshire's chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "Lee Enterprises' growth in digital market share and revenue has outpaced the industry."
In a conference call with analysts, Lee President and CEO Kevin Mowbray said the company expects to earn about $50 million in fees over the initial five-year agreement. It will include an annual $5 million fixed fee as well as a significant percentage over profits over benchmarks. The agreement can be extended by either party.
"In addition to the primary benefit of deploying Lee's successful strategies at BH Media, this alliance provides a significant expansion of operating scale, adding 30 markets to our own 49," Mowbray said. "Together, we will have new opportunities across the board, especially in digital sales, advertising customer relationships, shared services and contracts with vendors and suppliers."
BH Media, based in Omaha with Berkshire Hathaway, owns 30 daily newspapers in Nebraska, Alabama, Iowa, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. They include the Omaha World-Herald, the Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch and the Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina, and the The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs, Iowa. BH Media also owns 47 paid weekly newspapers with websites and 32 other print products. Like Lee, BH Media is the primary source for local news, information and advertising in the markets it serves.
Mary Junck, Lee's executive chairman, said the two companies have developed a relationship over the past years as Berkshire Hathaway has been a significant investor in Lee, including in Lee's recent $94 million refinancing of its Pulitzer Notes. The notes were redeemed two years ahead of schedule in 2015.
"Our relationship has been positive for both and has become a foundation for us to come together in this agreement," she said.
Junck added the agreement will enable Lee to "generate more cash flow, speed our debt reduction, enhance our industry leadership and further advance our abilities as we introduce digital and print strategies at BH Media properties."
As Lee has said before, it plans to use substantially all of its free cash flow to pay down debt. Lee's debt was $499.8 million at the end of June, she said.
The contract excludes management of BH Media television assets as well as Berkshire Hathaway's newspaper, The Buffalo News.
Junck told analysts the companies considered other models before choosing the management agreement. "We are honored to be trusted by Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, among the most admired business icons in history."
Lee executives stressed the agreement is not an acquisition or a merger. "We are managing their newspaper and digital operations in a similar manner to how we manage our own operations," Corporate Controller Tim Millage said in an e-mail to the Quad-City Times. He added that Lee does not anticipate integrating systems with BH Media. "BH Media has talented operators, and we will rely on them to deploy our proven strategies and processes."
In the release, Buffett complimented Lee's innovation and performance, pointing to the similar missions and goals of the two companies. "Operating together will strengthen both of us, and Lee is logical to lead the process."