Legal advocacy group says help available for those facing evictions after court ruling

Legal Aid of Nebraska expects to see an increase in eviction filings following Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that effectively ended the Centers for Disease Control's moratorium.
Scott Mertz, managing attorney of Legal Aid’s Housing Justice Project, said the moratorium has kept thousands of Nebraska families impacted by COVID-19 in their homes over nearly the past year.
"Effective immediately, this will have a devastating impact on thousands of Nebraskans struggling to pay rent and at risk of eviction," he said.
But he wants low-income families to know they have options to stay in their homes as the state faces a rise in COVID-19 delta variant cases.
“Even though the moratorium was thrown out, tenants facing eviction can use other legal rights and rental assistance to prevent evictions,” Mertz said in a news release Friday.
Mertz said Legal Aid of Nebraska, which provides free civil legal services statewide, is committed to protecting those who are at risk of eviction. And there's still help, including:
* Emergency Rental Assistance Program: Any individual who has been financially impacted by COVID-19 can apply for rental assistance through the appropriate provider. Funds can cover rental arrears and future rent, past due utilities, internet and cellphone services.
* Legal Aid of Nebraska’s Housing Justice Project: The Housing Justice Project is committed to promoting housing stability across the state. Attorneys can provide a range of legal services, including eviction protection, preservation of housing and homelessness prevention.
Mertz emphasized that tenants act as soon as any problems with rent or a landlord come up.
“It is always best if a tenant reaches out to Legal Aid as soon as they realize that, due to being behind in rent, eviction is possible. We are here to help, and there are many ways tenants can work with landlords and the courts,” he said.
Resources that are available to tenants, including how to apply for Legal Aid and how to access rental and utility financial assistance, along with a full listing of civil legal services offered through Legal Aid of Nebraska, can be found at: www.legalaidofnebraska.org.
