'Let's give them something to brag about': Landscape design students, young professionals propose Bison Bridge plans

Before Jake Coryell began his group's presentation on their vision for the Bison Bridge project, he threw out some statistics gathered from Visit Quad Cities. He said 83% of Quad-Cities residents are proud to call themselves so, but just under 50% actually brag about being from the area.

With the plans to connect people, wildlife and nature through the I-80 bridge he and other young design professionals and students developed in just one day, he said the Bison Bridge could shoot those numbers up.

"Let's give them something to brag about," Coryell said.

Landscape Forms and the Landscape Architecture Foundation brought landscape architecture students from Iowa State University and the University of Illinois and young professionals together for Extreme LA Bison Bridge, a two-day program in which two teams developed a visitor experience for the Bison Bridge project — a proposed plan to turn the I-80 bridge and areas on both sides of the river into an ecological destination and tourism site. The teams presented their plans Thursday morning at the Figge Art Museum.

Each team took information from surveys, maps, regulations and expert discussions to curate just how the Bison Bridge project could best serve as a national park, attract visitors and enhance and connect communities.

They created plans that would showcase the different biomes on both sides of the river and connect them on the bridge through a network of pathways allowing the public to safely view wildlife and experience the river.

Lance McOlgan, co-host of the program and principal and Lamar Johnson Collaborative, said he reached out to Chad Pregracke, the driving force behind the proposed project, about Extreme LA because of the project's uniqueness and potential benefits to the Quad-Cities region.

"It's about people, and reconnecting with them across the river and connecting them back to nature," McOlgan said. "I think at the end of the day, the majority of the community is going to see this as a big amenity and an asset that doesn't exist today. And it'll be a great attraction for people in different cities."

Each team had to take into account sustainability and the differences in Iowa and Illinois' riverfronts in their planning, along with logistics like parking and navigation of the park and river. Around 42,000 cars cross the I-80 Bridge every day, McOlgan said, so the ideas they came up with needed to account for a huge amount of visitors.

Studio One, the first team to present, used the bridge's multiple levels — from water level to land to bridge and above — to utilize every aspect of the environment. Visitors would be able to kayak on the water, walk trails on the riverfront, and watch the wildlife from elevated paths while the bison habitat would take up the whole main bridge.

Studio Four added campground areas to their designs, one in Iowa and one in Illinois nearby the proposed visitor centers. They expanded park areas to host overlooks and create a lagoon in the Illinois 500-year floodplain, and made sure the whole project site would be connected in some way to keep habitats from being broken up.

One of the challenges students had to account for was how people and bison and other wildlife could coexist in the site as safely as possible. While both teams proposed elevated walkways for pedestrians to look down on the bison habitat, one idea named "Jurassic World" from Studio Four would implement a suspended cable car system for people to ride on over the bridge.

Pregracke said he was honored that the teams worked so hard on their projects, and that the audience seemed enthusiastic about some of their ideas. Some of their concepts, like building parking garages underneath grazing areas, would have never occurred to him, and though many of the pitched aspects of the site would be difficult or expensive to implement and maintain, they added fuel to the project's fire.

"As we hope that this project moves forward, and hope is a big word there, I think there'll be definitely elements of this that will certainly be put into play," Pregracke said.

Coryell has spent much of his life around the Mississippi River, visiting family that lives in the area, so the Bison Bridge design was something he felt he had a permanent stake in.

"It was awesome to see other creative talent and how well students produced ideas, as well as how we all kind of came together as a team," Coryell said. "I just really enjoyed the collaborative process."