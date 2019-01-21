CROFTON, Neb. -- Bird and nature lovers will have the chance to get an up-close look at raptors during the Lewis & Clark Visitor Center's annual Bald Eagle Days Feb 1-3.
Programs are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 1 and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 3 at the visitor center, located at 55245 Nebraska Highway 121 in rural Crofton and overlooking the Missouri River near Gavins Point Dam.
SOAR Raptors, of Dedham, Iowa, will provide hands-on activities and programs with live raptors during each session. Seating is not guaranteed and reservations are not accepted, so visitors are advised to arrive 45 minutes to one hour early of program times.
While waiting for programs, visitors will be able to view bald eagles in nearby trees and in the air above the Missouri River. For more information, call (402) 667-2546.