Try 1 month for 99¢
Bald Eagle Days

An adult and an immature bald eagle spar near the Lewis and Clark Visitor Center in January 2018 over Gavins Point Dam in rural Crofton, Nebraska. A park ranger at the visitor center said the bald eagles were most likely sparring over territory. The visitor center is holding its annual Bald Eagle Days Feb. 1-3.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

CROFTON, Neb. -- Bird and nature lovers will have the chance to get an up-close look at raptors during the Lewis & Clark Visitor Center's annual Bald Eagle Days Feb 1-3.

Programs are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 1 and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 3 at the visitor center, located at 55245 Nebraska Highway 121 in rural Crofton and overlooking the Missouri River near Gavins Point Dam.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

SOAR Raptors, of Dedham, Iowa, will provide hands-on activities and programs with live raptors during each session. Seating is not guaranteed and reservations are not accepted, so visitors are advised to arrive 45 minutes to one hour early of program times.

While waiting for programs, visitors will be able to view bald eagles in nearby trees and in the air above the Missouri River. For more information, call (402) 667-2546.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Court reporter

Load comments