Lewiston man dies while driving hours after release from hospital, sheriff says

A 78-year-old Lewiston man died while driving near the southern Lancaster County line hours after he was released from a local hospital, according to the Lancaster County sheriff.

Terry Wagner said the man was dead when deputies arrived after his car veered off Nebraska 43 near Pella Road at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Wagner said the man's vehicle suffered minimal damage. Deputies believe the man suffered a medical event while driving. He had been released from the hospital Wednesday.

The man, who Wagner did not identify, had a number of cardiovascular issues thought to have contributed to his death.

