LGBTQ advocates call health standard revisions 'sad'; governor says more work remains

"We're always going to be talking to students about respect for others," he said. "That absolutely still matters."

But he acknowledged that many of those topics were "problematic" and too explicit to many across the state, and he stressed that parents play a key role in educating their children. He also added that the standards are not meant to be prescriptive when it comes to curriculum.

That's up to the schools, Blomstedt said.

"When we write a standard, the intention is that our school curriculum experts are able to kind of look at the standard say, 'Here are the best ways,'" he said.

References to gender aren't totally omitted from the second draft. The standards' glossary defines gender identity, for example, as "internal deeply held thoughts and feelings about gender."

Under one section in the human growth and development portion, seventh graders would learn to "recognize that biological sex and gender identity may or may not differ," which some critics say is too vague.