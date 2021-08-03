Life in prison or death penalty? Bailey Boswell will be sentenced in November

Johnson and two other judges, Darla Ideus of Lincoln and Peter Bataillon of Omaha, heard three days of testimony a month ago on whether Boswell deserved the death penalty or life in prison without parole for her role in the slaying of Sydney Loofe.
Loofe, a 24-year-old clerk at a Menards in Lincoln, disappeared in November 2017 after arranging a date with a woman identified as "Audrey" via the dating app Tinder. Loofe's body was found three weeks later, with her remains in a dozen plastic bags scattered alongside gravel roads in rural Clay County.
Boswell, a 27-year-old former star athlete from Leon, Iowa, was convicted last year of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains. Her 54-year-old boyfriend and self-described "sugar daddy," Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to die earlier this year after being convicted of identical charges.
Trail, who has spent most of his life in prison on bad check convictions and thefts involving antiques, has offered multiple versions of what happened to Loofe.
Most recently, Trail said he bound Loofe's hands and choked her to death after she "somewhat freaked out" when invited to join the life of crime, talk of witchcraft and group sex shared by him and Boswell. Boswell, he maintained, was in another room and not aware of his plans.
Boswell would become the first woman to be sentenced to death in state history if the three-judge panel determines that's the appropriate sentence.
Prosecutors have said the heinous nature of the crime, plus the helplessness of the victim, warrant the death penalty. They also have said that Trail and Boswell conspired to put the sole blame for the slaying on Trail.
Boswell tearfully pleaded for a life sentence at her sentencing trial, saying that her 5-year-old daughter needed a mother and that she could help other women in prison turn their lives around.
Photos: The trial of Bailey Boswell in the slaying of Sydney Loofe
Boswell listens to opening statements
Judge gives jury instructions
Prosecutor delivers opening statement
Defense delivers opening statement
Counsel listen to prosecution's opening statement
Boswell, counsel listen to prosecution's opening statement
FBI agent, prosecutor talk during opening statements
Boswell listens to judge tell jury about charges
Boswell listens to prosecution's opening statement
FBI agent, prosecutor listen as judge gives jury instructions
The apartment Boswell, Aubrey Trail rented in Wilber
Former landlord testifies
Former landlord testifies
Bleach bottles entered into evidence
Photo of Boswell living room entered into evidence
Photo of Boswell living room entered into evidence
Photo of Boswell, Trail entered into evidence
Boswell wipes away tears
FBI agent testifies
Sydney Loofe displays tattoo
Boswell listens during trial
Nebraska State Patrol lieutenant testifies
Forensic DNA analyst testifies
Boswell listens to testimony
Lincoln police investigator testifies
Home Depot employee testifies
Boswell listens in court
Hacksaw purchased by Lincoln police
Aubrey Trail watching Sydney Loofe at Menards
Witness says she now thinks Trail is a 'psychopath'
Witness describes relationship with Boswell, Trail
Boswell, witness check into motel
Witness describes talk of making, selling video of person being killed
Boswell averts eyes as jurors see autopsy photos
Forensic pathologist testifies about Loofe autopsy
Judge reviews the verdicts
Boswell reacts to guilty verdicts
Boswell and one of her attorneys react to verdicts
“What everybody needs to know is that Andy was so overly cautious with anything with his kids,” a neighbor said. “There’s no way if there was any danger that Andy saw that he would have had his kids anywhere near it.”
The man who wasn't wearing a mask ran up and spit at the man who was, police said. The two men began scuffling and wrestling, and the unmasked man pulled out a pistol-type BB gun and shot the man in the neck.