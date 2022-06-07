Life sentence handed down in fatal robbery in Cedar Falls

WATERLOO — Family members remembered Grant Saul as a young man with promise on Monday as the man who took his life was sentenced to life in prison.

“We miss Grant’s smile, his laughter, his kindness, his love,” his mother, Rachel Smith, said recounting how Saul had been an apprentice to a tattoo artist who wrote two songs that went on to be used in a movie. “We find it extremely challenging to enjoy life when part of us is missing. … This empty and sad feeling will never go away.”

Smith told Keyon Christian Roby that she was appalled by his lack of remorse — how he had told friends shooting Saul, 24, during a robbery felt good and how he was joyriding with others who shot off the same gun two days following the slaying.

Roby, 20, was sentenced to life in prison without parole — the mandatory punishment for first-degree murder — and a concurrent 25 years for first-degree robbery. He was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Saul’s estate.

“You were given the gift of one life — yours — and this is what you chose to do with it,” Judge Andrea Dryer said in handing down the sentence.

Prosecutors said Roby had sold cocaine at an apartment over a Mexican restaurant on Main Street in Cedar Falls where Saul was staying in December 2019. Immediately upon leaving, Roby hatched a plan to come back to rob the apartment of marijuana and cash, according to authorities.

He enlisted the help of others, had an acquaintance acquire a handgun and returned with the weapon on hand.

During the robbery, Roby allegedly clubbed a person with the pistol and Saul reached for his own gun, according to witnesses. Roby opened fire on Saul, killing him before he could get off his couch.

During the trial, the defense didn’t dispute the facts but argued the shooting didn’t amount to murder because Roby merely reacted and didn’t have time to think about what he was doing.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Andrea Dryer noted there was sufficient evidence to back the jury’s guilty verdict on the murder charge.

“A loaded gun has one purpose and one purpose only — it’s an instrument that’s designed to kill. … Mr. Roby made the decision to up, to raise, the gun. He made the decision to point it directly at another human being. He made the next decision to pull the trigger and fire it.”

Two other accomplices in the crime pleaded to robbery and conspiracy charges.

James Duane Wright-Buls, 23, was sentenced to up to 25 years with 15 years before parole eligibility. Marquas Gafeney, 23, was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison and must serve least 13 years before he is eligible for parole.

A fourth person, 22-year-old McKayla Ryan, is awaiting trial for robbery charges. She is accused of driving the three to the apartment.

