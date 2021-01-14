Limited death penalty bill advances in Iowa Senate

‘RACIST’

Jaylen Cavil, a Des Moines man involved with the Black Liberation Movement, called it “abhorrent and completely unjustifiable” for legislators to be considering the bill “today in these times specifically.”

“The state has no power and no authority to kill its own citizens, no matter what the crime is,” he said. “I don’t care about the scope of this bill and how many crimes it covers. Just the fact that this is being debated. and. if it were to be passed, it would open up a whole can of worms in this state that we would not get back from.

“I know the death penalty is racist. Who do you think will get killed when we institute a death penalty in this state? It will be Black Iowans, some of whom may be innocent. This is unconscionable. Please vote this down.”

VICTIMS SPEAK

Garrett said he was concerned that little of the focus during Thursday’s public comment was on the victim.

But Patti McKee said she was the victim of a violent attack and that she opposes capital punishment because it merely makes the government complacent in taking a life.