Lincoln bus driver disciplined after student mistakenly left on bus

A bus driver at Lincoln Public Schools was disciplined after an elementary school student was mistakenly left on a bus and found wandering a parking lot at the district's transportation headquarters earlier this week.

The incident occurred Tuesday after a bus dropped off students at Lakeview Elementary School in west Lincoln just before 8:45 a.m. As students left the bus, one student stayed behind and laid down in a seat, officials said.

The driver did not walk the bus and check seats as is protocol and left for the district's bus yard just west of Ninth and South streets.

When the bus arrived, the driver filled out paperwork and got off the bus without performing a final walk-through, which drivers are required to do. Surveillance footage showed the student in the bus shortly before 9 a.m.

After Lakeview staff noticed the student was missing, they tried to reach the student's family but were unsuccessful.

A transportation employee later noticed the student walking through the bus yard's parking lot and brought the student inside around 11 a.m. Temperatures were in the mid-teens at that time, according to the National Weather Service.

The student was then taken to Lakeview and family was notified.

An LPS spokesperson said the bus driver was disciplined for a "clear violation of safety protocols" but could not provide further details, calling it a personnel matter.

"We are very grateful the student was greeted by our employee, taken care of and able to continue the day at school," said transportation director Ryan Robley in a statement Thursday. "We will work to review our protocols with all staff to ensure this type of incident does not happen again."

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0