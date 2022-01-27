Lincoln bus driver disciplined after student mistakenly left on bus

ZACH HAMMACK
Lincoln Journal Star
Citing staffing shortages and rapidly rising quarantine counts, Lincoln Public Schools has declared COVID Recovery Fridays to help teachers catch up.
A bus driver at Lincoln Public Schools was disciplined after an elementary school student was mistakenly left on a bus and found wandering a parking lot at the district's transportation headquarters earlier this week.
The incident occurred Tuesday after a bus dropped off students at Lakeview Elementary School in west Lincoln just before 8:45 a.m. As students left the bus, one student stayed behind and laid down in a seat, officials said.
The driver did not walk the bus and check seats as is protocol and left for the district's bus yard just west of Ninth and South streets.
When the bus arrived, the driver filled out paperwork and got off the bus without performing a final walk-through, which drivers are required to do. Surveillance footage showed the student in the bus shortly before 9 a.m.
After Lakeview staff noticed the student was missing, they tried to reach the student's family but were unsuccessful.
A transportation employee later noticed the student walking through the bus yard's parking lot and brought the student inside around 11 a.m. Temperatures were in the mid-teens at that time, according to the National Weather Service.
The student was then taken to Lakeview and family was notified.
An LPS spokesperson said the bus driver was disciplined for a "clear violation of safety protocols" but could not provide further details, calling it a personnel matter.
"We are very grateful the student was greeted by our employee, taken care of and able to continue the day at school," said transportation director Ryan Robley in a statement Thursday. "We will work to review our protocols with all staff to ensure this type of incident does not happen again."
Adams
Adams Elementary: 7401 Jacobs Creek Drive Enrollment: 829 students
76.6% white, 3.2% African-American, 8.7% Asian, 5.5% Hispanic, 6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10% free, 2.3% reduced Gifted students: 8.9%
78 language arts; 77 math; 88 science Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards):
Arnold
Arnold Elementary: 5000 Mike Scholl St. Enrollment: 776 students
64.6% white, 0.6% Native, 5.3% African-American, 1.3% Asian, 17% Hispanic, 11.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.4% free, 17.1% reduced Gifted: 3.5%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 60 language arts, 48 math, 68 science
Beattie
Beattie Elementary: 1901 Calvert St. Enrollment: 394 students
78.7% white, 2.9% African-American, 1.1% Asian, 6.9% Hispanic, 10.4% two or more races
Free or reduced-price lunch participation: 23.1% free, 11.2% reduced price Gifted: 7.2%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 59 math, 78 science
Belmont
Belmont Elementary: 3425 N. 14th St. Enrollment: 821 students
51.7% white, 0.4% Native, 11.8% African-American, 2.7% Asian, 23.6% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.5% free, 11.1% reduced Gifted: 2.5%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 62 math, 53 science
Brownell
Brownell Elementary: 6000 Aylesworth Ave. Enrollment: 335 students
68.5% white, 0.6% Native, 4.1% African-American, 0.3% Asian, 13.6% Hispanic, 12.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 50.8% free, 12.6% reduced Gifted: 3.5%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 52 language arts, 43 math, 50 science
Calvert
Calvert Elementary: 3709 S. 46th St. Enrollment: 363 students
63.8% white, 0.6% Native, 7.1% African-American, 0.6% Asian, 13.9% Hispanic, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 13.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.3% free, 10.7% reduced Gifted: 9.8%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 47 math, 62 science
Campbell
Campbell Elementary: 2200 Dodge St. Enrollment: 655 students
60.4% white, 1.2% Native, 10.4% African-American, 8.4% Asian, 11.9% Hispanic, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 57.6% free, 9.3% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 38 math, 52 science
Cavett
Cavett Elementary: 7701 S. 36th St. Enrollment: 636 students
82.6% white, 2.1% African-American, 4.2% Asian, 6.4% Hispanic, 4.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.1% free, 3.9% reduced Gifted: 14.8%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 79 language arts, 80 math, 84 science
Clinton
Clinton Elementary: 1520 N. 29th St. Enrollment: 444 students
39.5% white, 1.3% Native, 28.1% African-American, 3.3% Asian, 20.3% Hispanic, 7.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 86.6% free, 7.6% reduced Gifted: 3.1%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 34 language arts, 28 math, 27 science
Eastridge
Eastridge Elementary: 6245 L St. Enrollment: 291 students
74.4% white, 0.3% Native, 3.5% African-American, 2.9% Asian, 9.6% Hispanic, 9.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 29.5% free, 10.3% reduced Gifted: 4.2%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 71 language arts, 64 math, 85 science
Elliott
Elliott Elementary: 225 S. 25th St. Enrollment: 398 students
28.4% white, 2% Native, 11.4% African-American, 19.6% Asian, 24.1% Hispanic, 14.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 79.5% free, 7.1% reduced Gifted: 3.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 35 language arts, 29 math, 30 science
Everett
Everett Elementary: 1123 C St. Enrollment: 449 students
31.7% white, 1% Native, 11.1% African-American, 9.1% Asian, 38.3% Hispanic, 8.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 81.6% free, 9.1% reduced Gifted: 1.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 39 language arts, 39 math, 55 science
Fredstrom
Fredstrom Elementary, 5700 N.W. 10th St. Enrollment: 469 students
78.7% white, 0.2% Native, 1.3% African-American, 1.9% Asian, 6.7% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17.8% free, 11.6% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 72 language arts, 70 math, 79 science
Hartley
Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 394 students
40.9% white, 1.3% Native, 18.2% African-American, 3.4% Asian, 25.1% Hispanic, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 10.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 79.4% free, 7.1% reduced Gifted: 2.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 34 language arts, 31 math, 35 science
Hill
Hill Elementary, 5230 Tipperary Trail Enrollment: 527 students
72.7% white, 0.8% Native, 2.5% African-American, 1.5% Asian, 9.4% Hispanic, 13.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.5% free, 6.9% reduced Gifted: 11.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 62 math, 83 science
Holmes
Holmes Elementary, 5230 Sumner St. Enrollment: 416 students
70.4% white, 4.2% African-American, 2.3% Asian, 10.7% Hispanic, 0.3 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 42.8% free, 9.6% reduced Gifted: 3.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 60 language arts, 64 math, 72 science
Humann
Humann Elementary, 6720 Rockwood Lane Enrollment: 530 students
79.8% white, 0.6% Native, 3.3% African-American, 1.4% Asian, 5.6% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 20.2% free, 5% reduced Gifted: 9.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 69 math, 80 science
Huntington
Huntington Elementary, 2900 N. 46th St. Enrollment: 456 students
51.5% white, 1.3% Native, 14% African-American, 0.7% Asian, 15.9% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 16.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 69.7% free, 14.2% reduced Gifted: 2.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 39 language arts, 37 math, 59 science
Kahoa
Kahoa Elementary, 7700 Leighton Ave. Enrollment: 582 students
83.2% white, 0.2% Native, 1.8% African-American, 2.8% Asian, 6% Hispanic, 6.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 21.1% free, 6.5% reduced Gifted: 6.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 71 math, 86 science
Kloefkorn
Kloefkorn Elementary, 6601 Glass Ridge Drive Enrollment: 484 students
85.5% white, 0.4% Native, 1.5% African-American, 5.7% Asian, 4.2% Hispanic, 2.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 4.8% free, 2.2% reduced Gifted: 12.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 82 language arts, 78 math, 80 science
Kooser
Kooser Elementary, 7301 N. 13th St. Enrollment: 777 students
65.9% white, 5.3% African-American, 10.2% Asian, 8.7% Hispanic, 9.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 31.1% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 5.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 65 language arts, 64 math, 79 science
Lakeview
Lakeview Elementary, 300 Capitol Beach Blvd. Enrollment: 380 students
51.3% white, 0.5% Native, 14.4% African-American, 5.4% Asian, 19.5% Hispanic, 9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 64.6% free, 9% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 40 math, 57 science
Maxey
Maxey Elementary, 5200 S. 75th St. Enrollment: 683 students
80.7% white, 1.4% African-American, 9.9% Asian, 4% Hispanic, 4.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 9.4% free, 2.7% reduced Gifted: 9.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 78 language arts, 73 math, 86 science
McPhee
McPhee Elementary, 820 Goodhue Blvd. Enrollment: 301 students
23.9% white, 0.4% Native, 18.3% African-American, 17.5% Asian, 32.1% Hispanic and 7.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 83.6% free, 6.7% reduced Gifted: 3.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 33 language arts, 20 math, 35 science
Meadow Lane
Meadow Lane Elementary, 7200 Vine St. Enrollment: 611 students
70.8% white, 0.2% Native, 4% African-American, 3.6% Asian, 11.6% Hispanic, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 34.2% free, 10.6% reduced Gifted: 5.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 60 math, 69 science
Morley
Morley Elementary, 6800 Monterey Drive Enrollment: 476 students
81.6% white, 3.6% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 5.9% Hispanic, 7.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 20.2% free, 4.8% reduced Gifted: 12.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 72 language arts, 66 math, 75 science
Norwood Park
Norwood Park Elementary, 4710 N. 72nd St. Enrollment: 262 students
65.2% white, 1.2% Native, 4.9% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 17.4% Hispanic, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.5% free, 12.6% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 38 math, 71 science
Pershing
Pershing Elementary, 6402 Judson St. Enrollment: 471 students
69% white, 0.5% Native, 3.9% African-American, 1.5% Asian, 15.8% Hispanic, 9.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 58.9% free, 12.1% reduced Gifted: 4.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 53 language arts, 45 math, 61 science
Prescott
Prescott Elementary, 1930 S. 20th St. Enrollment: 471 students
46.9% white, 1.4% Native, 8.6% African-American, 10.9% Asian, 14.2% Hispanic, 0.6% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 17.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.3% free, 9.1% reduced Gifted: 7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 37 math, 54 science
Pyrtle
Pyrtle Elementary, 721 Cottonwood Drive Enrollment: 470 students
79.9% white, 1.2% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 9.3% Hispanic, 7.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 18.9% free, 8.8% reduced Gifted: 9.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 73 language arts, 69 math, 83 science
Randolph
Randolph Elementary, 1024 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 481 students
64.5% white, 0.6% Native, 5.4% African-American, 3.4% Asian, 15.8% Hispanic, 10.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-lunch participation: 51.3% free, 10% reduced Gifted: 4.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 54 math, 82 science
Riley
Riley Elementary, 5021 Orchard St. Enrollment: 336 students
62.4% white, 5.3% African-American, 4.7% Asian, 17.7% Hispanic, 9.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 47.2% free, 11.2% reduced Gifted: 5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 51 language arts, 41 math, 46 science
Roper
Roper Elementary, 2323 S. Coddington Enrollment: 884 students
62.1% white, 0.2% Native, 8.6% African-American, 4.3% Asian, 17.2% Hispanic, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 43% free, 10.1% reduced Gifted: 5.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 54 language arts, 53 math, 67 science
Rousseau
Rousseau Elementary, 3701 S 33rd St. Enrollment: 573 students
78.2% white, 3.1% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 9.2% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 24.3% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 12.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 75 language arts, 72 math, 88 science
Saratoga
Saratoga Elementary, 2215 S. 13th St. Enrollment: 271 students
48.1% white, 3.4% Native, 10.1% African-American, 3.4% Asian, 23.6% Hispanic, 11.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.3% free, 8.9% reduced Gifted: 4.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 41 language arts, 33 math, 65 science
Sheridan
Sheridan Elementary, 3100 Plymouth Ave. Enrollment: 489 students
83.6% white, 1.5% African-American, 1.1% Asian, 6.1% Hispanic, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 15.5% free, 4.4% reduced Gifted: 17.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 80 language arts, 69 math, 86 science
West Lincoln
West Lincoln Elementary, 630 W. Dawes Ave. Enrollment: 524 students
43.2% white, 0.4% Native, 9.4% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 38.3% Hispanic, 0.4% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.3% free, 11.9% reduced Gifted: 3.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 42 language arts, 34 math, 46 science
Wysong
Wysong Elementary, 7901 Blanchard Blvd. Enrollment: 542 students
92.7% white, 0.2% Native, 0.2% African-American, 0.4% Asian, 3.2% Hispanic, 3.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 2.6% free, 1.8% reduced Gifted: 3.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 82 language arts, 82 math, 81 science
Zeman
Zeman Elementary, 4900 S. 52nd St. Enrollment: 433 students
66.7% white, 0.5% Native, 5.3% African-American, 3.2% Asian, 14.6% Hispanic, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 33.7% free, 13.3% reduced Gifted: 6.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 64 language arts, 53 math, 85 science
Culler
Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St. Enrollment: 634 students
49.4% white, 1.2% Native, 12.5% African-American, 5.9% Asian, 23.1% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 72.1% free, 8.7% reduced Gifted: 6.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 34 language arts, 31 math, 47 science
Dawes
Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Ave. Enrollment: 450 students
61.7% white, 0.6% Native, 7.8% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 14% Hispanic, 14.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 54.3% free, 11.6% reduced Gifted: 13.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 45 language arts, 41 math, 60 science
Goodrich
Goodrich Middle School, 4600 Lewis Ave. Enrollment: 886 students
50% white, 0.4% Native, 12% African-American, 5.5% Asian, 24.5% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.5% free, 8.2% reduced Gifted: 8.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 41 language arts, 43 math, 67 science
Irving
Irving Middle School, 2745 S. 22nd St. Enrollment: 828 students
65.5% white, 0.4% Native, 5.9% African-American, 3.7% Asian, 13.2% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 34.5% free, 8.7% reduced Gifted: 28.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 65 language arts, 61 math, 70 science
Lefler
Lefler Middle School, 1100 S. 48th St. Enrollment: 575 students
58.9% white, 1.4% Native, 9.5% African-American, 3.9% Asian, 13% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 13.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 52.6% free, 7.3% reduced Gifted: 15.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 52 math, 65 science
Lux
Lux Middle School, 7800 High St. Enrollment: 790 students
79% white, 0.1% Native, 1.8% African-American, 5.7% Asian, 7.1% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 15.6% free, 4.4% reduced Gifted: 32%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 78 language arts, 79 math, 83 science
Mickle
Mickle Middle School, 2500 N. 67th St. Enrollment: 732 students
78.4% white, 0.7% Native, 4% African-American, 1.3% Asian, 9.7% Hispanic, 5.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 37% free, 9.4% reduced Gifted: 19.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 51 math, 64 science
Moore
Moore Middle School, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive Enrollment: 612 students
84.2% white, 0.2% Native, 2.1% African-American, 4% Asian, 6.5% Hispanic, 3.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 7.1% free, 2.5% reduced Gifted: 26.9%
72 language arts, 73 math, 76 science Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards):
Park
Park Middle School, 855 S. Eighth St. Enrollment: 834 students
47.4% white, 0.7% Native, 11.6% African-American, 8.4% Asian, 23.7% Hispanic, 8.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 59.6% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 10.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 41 language arts, 47 math, 48 science
Pound
Pound Middle School, 4740 S. 45th St. Enrollment: 727 students
75.1% white, 0.7% Native, 3.9% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 10.4% Hispanic, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 26.6% free, 9.1% reduced Gifted: 24.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 70 math, 78 science
Schoo
Schoo Middle School, 700 Penrose Drive Enrollment: 916 students
71% white, 0.6% Native, 4.5% African-American, 3.8% Asian, 11% Hispanic, 9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 32.1% free, 9.9% reduced Gifted: 13.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 57 language arts, 59 math, 73 science
East
East High School, 1000 S. 70th St. Enrollment: 2,311 students
82% white, 0.4% Native, 2.3% African-American, 3.5% Asian, 7.4% Hispanic, 4.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17% free, 5% reduced Gifted: 21.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 63 language arts, 67 math, 68 science
Lincoln High
Lincoln High School, 2229 J St. Enrollment: 2,362 students
46% white, 1.5% Native, 11.4% African-American, 10.2% Asian, 21.4% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 51.8% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 17.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 39 language arts, 39 math, 42 science
Northeast
Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St. Enrollment: 1,779 students
62.8% white, 1% Native, 9% African-American, 3.3% Asian, 14.7% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 50.2% free, 10.4% reduced Gifted: 9.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 35 language arts, 32 math, 39 science
North Star
North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 2,164 students
57.3% white, 0.8% Native, 7.9% African-American, 6.5% Asian, 20.8% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 45% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 9.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 36 math, 39 science
Southeast
Southeast High School, 2930 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 2,077 students
74.8% white, 1% Native, 3.9% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 10% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 8.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 28% free, 7.9% reduced Gifted: 19.7% gifted
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 53 language arts, 56 math, 56 science
Southwest
Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St. Enrollment: 2,055 students
79.1% white, 0.3% Native, 2.5% African-American, 4.1% Asian, 8.6% Hispanic, 5.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 15.4% free, 4.1% reduced Gifted: 21.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 63 language arts, 63 math, 72 science
Scott
Scott Middle School, 2200 Pine Lake Road Enrollment: 1,113 students
81.1% white, 0.3% Native, 2.8% African-American, 3.9% Asian, 6.3% Hispanic, 5.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 12.8% free, 5.4% reduced Gifted: 31%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 73 language arts, 77 math, 88 science
Contact the writer at
zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack
