Lincoln business sets up hotel room fundraiser for displaced Ukrainians

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees crowd the streets of Warsaw, Poland, stepping off border-crossing trains and into the unknown.
City stations are campgrounds. Makeshift shelters have sprung up everywhere, and housing droves of incoming Ukrainians who are fleeing Russia's invasion is proving to be a massive task for the city.
After weeks of reading the headlines, it became too hard for former Husker football player Steve Glenn to stand idly by.
His company, Executive Travel, coordinates travel for businesses and individuals, so Glenn figured he could use his hotel contacts in Poland to help.
After a series of conversations with Doug Evans, a friend and consultant for the project, Glenn had an idea: Why not buy hotel rooms for Ukrainians camping out in public spaces?
So, on March 18, Glenn launched Operation Safe Harbor. Calling on the community for donations, Glenn’s company hopes to book 50 Warsaw hotel rooms, which will house 200 Ukrainians starting April 1.
The monthly cost for the project is $85,000.
Glenn said he knows 50 rooms is a drop in the bucket, but if people donate more at the project’s landing page,
www.operationsafeharborukraine.com, that number could grow.
“We can’t solve everything, but we can make 200 people have a safe harbor,” Glenn said. “We can … feed them, take care of them, have compassion, and show them America loves them.”
Glenn was able to coordinate the project after striking a deal with a Best Western in Warsaw. The hotel lowered room rates for refugee families to $50 a night and has also promised to provide complimentary breakfast and Wi-Fi, Glenn said.
Executive Travel also has promised to match a $25,000 donation. Glenn said 100% of the proceeds will go to relief efforts, and donations will be tax-deductible by partnering with Heartland Bible Church.
Many Nebraskans have wanted to help but haven’t known how, Glenn said. Now, he said, they have an opportunity to do so through a local avenue they can trust.
Glenn challenged businesses to contribute or even pledge to match donations.
“We live in one of the nicest towns in the world. Why can’t we share with Ukrainians?” Glenn said. “If we get enough people to donate, we can have a Lincoln hotel in Warsaw, where we proudly say, ‘We are with you, Ukraine.’”
But Glenn’s project isn’t limited to hotel rooms. Glenn hopes to send a team of employees, pastors and volunteers to Warsaw on Tuesday.
There, Glenn’s team will help locate needy families and — with the help of locals — coordinate transportation, food, medical assistance and other necessities for the refugees. Eventually, Glenn’s group wants to find them jobs or even help them get visas to Lincoln.
Brian Wallingford, who works for Glenn, will lead the efforts on the ground in Warsaw. He'll be greeted there by local Polish volunteers who have promised to help locate Ukrainian families in need.
Wallingford said they'll be able to provide families with rooms. Wallingford and his team also will help Ukrainians find more permanent arrangements.
While the displacement process has been daunting for Ukrainian refugees, Wallingford said he has faith that Nebraskans will help.
"In Nebraska, everything we do is to help our neighbors," Wallingford said. "And with this conflict, we've realized that neighbors don't have to be in Nebraska.
"Our neighbors can be anywhere."
Photos: Scenes of the destruction in Ukraine as Russia's bombardment of cities continues
An explosion in an apartment building that came under fire from a Russian army tank in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. Ukraine’s military says Russian forces have captured the eastern outskirts of the besieged city of Mariupol. In a Facebook update Saturday, the military said the capture of Mariupol and Severodonetsk in the east were a priority for Russian forces. Mariupol has been under siege for over a week, with no electricity, gas or water. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A Ukrainian firefighter drags a hose inside a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A woman walks past building damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. The surrounded southern city of Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest human suffering, remained cut off despite earlier talks on creating aid or evacuation convoys. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A tram damaged by shelling sits at a tram depot, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
Andrew Marienko
A fire burns at an apartment building after it was hit by the shelling of a residential district in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A resident passes by cars burnt in the Russian shellfire as he flees from his hometown on the road towards Kyiv, in the town of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
A woman holding a small dog walks in front of an apartment in a block which was destroyed by an artillery strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. Russia's military forces kept up their punishing campaign to capture Ukraine's capital with fighting and artillery fire in Kyiv's suburbs Monday after an airstrike on a military base near the Polish border brought the war dangerously close to NATO's doorstep.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
Destroyed cars on a road being used as an evacuation route out of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
A man looks at a burned apartment building that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A destroyed car in front of a building damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
Andrew Marienko
Russian's army tanks move down a street on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A view of damage caused by shelling at a cafe, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
Andrew Marienko
Foreign and Ukrainian soldiers cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their homes. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
Ukrainian soldiers stand atop a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their homes. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
A Ukrainian firefighter walks inside a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people, following Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A woman walks past building damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)
Andrew Marienko
Elderly residents cross a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
Mstyslav Chernov
A staff member exits a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people, following Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
Ukrainian soldiers and firefighters search in a destroyed building after a bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A Ukrainian firefighter stands outside a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
In this photo released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service press service, firefighters work at an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service via AP)
HOGP
In this photo released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service press service, firefighters evacuate an elderly woman from an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service via AP)
HOGP
People look at a burning apartment building in a yard after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
People walk past a crater from the explosion in Mira Avenue (Avenue of Peace) in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. The surrounded southern city of Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest human suffering, remained cut off despite earlier talks on creating aid or evacuation convoys. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Ukrainian soldier passes at a destroyed building after a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
