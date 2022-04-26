Lincoln bystander latest to sue for being shot by rubber bullet during 2020 protest

As one lawsuit against the city of Lincoln ends in a settlement over an injury at the May 31, 2020, protest, another begins.

Kevin Scott, a 45-year-old Lincoln man, says he was struck in the face by a rubber bullet or other projectile shot by a Lincoln Police officer or Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy while outside the U-Stop, across the street from the Hall of Justice, where he'd gone that night to buy something.

The city hadn't yet been served with the lawsuit as of Monday morning and City Attorney Yohance Christie didn't immediately comment on it.

In another lawsuit connected to injuries sustained during the 2020 protests, the City Council learned Monday that the city will pay $497,500 to Elise Poole, who was injured by a rubber bullet that night.

Poole had participated in a Lincoln protest, like those across the country in the summer of 2020 following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minnesota.

His death, caught on video, sparked demonstrations. But, Scott's attorney, Vince Powers, said Scott wasn't one of them. He was simply walking down the street to go the store in his neighborhood to buy something when he saw the crowd, Powers said.

"The plaintiff was an innocent bystander, not engaged in any of the ongoing protest activities located at or near the U-Stop. The plaintiff was not a threat to anyone. He had stopped to observe the protest," Powers said in the lawsuit filed Friday against the city and county and the unknown officer or officers who struck him.

The night before, a largely peaceful protest turned into a chain reaction of vandalism, looting and arson that continued across the city for four more nights. It added up to nearly $3 million in damage, and led Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to impose a curfew.

Scott was unaware of it, according to the lawsuit, and had been watching from a safe distance and had no warning before being shot.

Powers said law enforcement officers responded to the crowds by "indiscriminately using excessive force and aggressive dispersal tactics."

"Tear gas, flash bangs, pepper balls, and rubber bullets can all prove to be lethal weapons. These weapons are particularly dangerous when they are used incorrectly or without reasonable caution," the attorney said.

Powers said Scott underwent two operations within 48 hours and suffered a left jaw fracture and a complex cut to his lower lip and lost two teeth. His medical bills have added up to nearly $95,000 so far.

"The person or persons who shot (Scott) were not properly supervised, trained, nor did they make any attempt to determine that the plaintiff was not creating a disturbance, and was not a risk to any law enforcement persons or others," he alleged.

Powers alleged law enforcement's decision to shoot Scott violated his constitutional rights by restricting his freedom of travel, subjecting him to excessive force and violating his right to assemble and witness.