The Lincoln Children's Zoo introduced a baby armadillo on its Facebook page Wednesday.

Jimmi, a male southern three-banded armadillo, was born Feb. 1 to mom Fiz and dad Fez.

Fiz and Jimmi are not on exhibit yet, but will be in the Animal Kingdom Building once Jimmi is weaned, which zookeepers estimate will be toward the end of April to early May.

Armadillos generally live in warmer areas in the South. Two armadillos were found wandering in Nebraska in December in the south-central part of the state, however they are ill-equipped to handle extreme cold.

