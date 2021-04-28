 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln drug bust turns up Texas gun stolen 33 years ago
0 comments

Lincoln drug bust turns up Texas gun stolen 33 years ago

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Wednesday evening drug bust by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force turned up methamphetamine, mushrooms, marijuana and a handgun that had been reported stolen in 1988.

Officer Erin Spilker said task force members approached the home in the 200 block of Dawes Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. to serve a search warrant, and saw its residents -- 31-year-old Matthew Borden and 26-year-old Cassandra Washburn -- outside.

Matthew Borden

Matthew Borden
Cassandra Washburn

Cassandra Washburn

They detained Washburn without incident, but Borden refused to get out of a car and had to be removed, Spilker said. Officers found him carrying two 4-gram bags of suspected meth and $6,000 in cash. They also spotted a loaded .38 special revolver -- reported stolen in Dallas -- in the car.

They stopped a third person, 29-year-old Christopher Brewer, who was walking away from the house, and found him carrying 27.6 grams of suspected meth, she said.

Christopher Brewer

Christopher Brewer

Inside the house, they found 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 56.9 grams of marijuana, 20.2 grams of meth in separate bags, paraphernalia and a double-barrel shotgun.

They arrested Washburn on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by prohibited person. Brewer was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Borden faced a longer list of possible charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; possession of a firearm with a drug law violation; possession of stolen firearm; and possession of money while violating a drug law.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police video: Calif. man dies after knee on back

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News