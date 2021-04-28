Lincoln drug bust turns up Texas gun stolen 33 years ago

A Wednesday evening drug bust by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force turned up methamphetamine, mushrooms, marijuana and a handgun that had been reported stolen in 1988.
Officer Erin Spilker said task force members approached the home in the 200 block of Dawes Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. to serve a search warrant, and saw its residents -- 31-year-old Matthew Borden and 26-year-old Cassandra Washburn -- outside.
They detained Washburn without incident, but Borden refused to get out of a car and had to be removed, Spilker said. Officers found him carrying two 4-gram bags of suspected meth and $6,000 in cash. They also spotted a loaded .38 special revolver -- reported stolen in Dallas -- in the car.
They stopped a third person, 29-year-old Christopher Brewer, who was walking away from the house, and found him carrying 27.6 grams of suspected meth, she said.
Inside the house, they found 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 56.9 grams of marijuana, 20.2 grams of meth in separate bags, paraphernalia and a double-barrel shotgun.
They arrested Washburn on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by prohibited person. Brewer was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Borden faced a longer list of possible charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; possession of a firearm with a drug law violation; possession of stolen firearm; and possession of money while violating a drug law.
