Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

The Nebraska football team lost the highest-ranked player in its 2023 recruiting class Thursday.

Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman, a four-star athlete who is among the nation's top 100 recruits, announced he will be reopening his recruitment.

Coleman committed to Nebraska on Oct. 22 in a joyous ceremony at East High School. Despite offers from college football powerhouses like Georgia, USC, Michigan and Oklahoma, Coleman credited his relationship with interim head coach Mickey Joseph as why he chose Nebraska.

The main in-state recruiter for Nebraska throughout the 2022 season, Joseph had built and maintained a relationship with Coleman over several months. Coleman attended all of Nebraska’s home games this fall, and Joseph returned the favor by attending Coleman’s game against Lincoln Northeast in September.

However, a new head coach at Nebraska coupled with Joseph's arrest on Wednesday makes the former interim coach's status at Nebraska unclear.

As such, Coleman will reexplore his other options that include over a dozen Power 5 offers.

"I would like to thank all the coaches and staff at Nebraska that recruited me and believed in me," Coleman tweeted. "It's been a long journey and my story will not end here. With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and reevaluate Nebraska and other schools."