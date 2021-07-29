Lincoln man arrested after jumping fence at Governor's Mansion

A 31-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after jumping the fence at the Governor's Mansion.

Gov. Pete Ricketts was not in the building at the time, according to Cody Thomas, a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman.

At about 1:15 p.m., Capitol security personnel saw the man jump the fence and enter the backyard of the mansion, Thomas wrote in an email. The mansion is just south of the State Capitol Building at 1425 H St.

After the man jumped the fence, he sat down in the backyard, Thomas said.

Troopers were not able to identify the man using the name he provided when they issued him a trespassing citation, Thomas said. They identified him using a mobile fingerprint scanner, he said, and found he had used a fake name.

Troopers arrested the man on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation and trespassing, Thomas said. The man was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

