Lincoln man arrested in Sunday shooting will claim self-defense, his attorney says
Lincoln man arrested in Sunday shooting will claim self-defense, his attorney says

The 23-year-old Lincoln man suspected of shooting and killing another man early Sunday was acting in self-defense, an attorney said Monday.

Lendell Harris was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. But attorney Dick Clark characterized the 28-year-old who was shot as the aggressor in the situation.

In fact, Harris surrendered himself to the Lancaster County Jail immediately after the shooting, Clark said.

“He, under his own steam, took himself to authorities after this incident and notified them,” Clark said.

Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver wouldn’t confirm that Monday, nor would he release other details. But he said the department will provide more information -- including the name of the man killed -- at its media briefing Tuesday.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on the 300 block of North 44th Street at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, where they found the man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with knowledge about the incident is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000 or Crimestoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

