Lincoln man arrested on multiple counts of fleeing arrest, rotisserie chicken theft

In an 11-day stretch, a 23-year-old Lincoln man racked up more than a dozen various offenses, including operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, disturbing the peace, vandalism and theft of a rotisserie chicken, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
Sonlee Prack was arrested July 20, shortly after he ran from the scene of a traffic accident at North Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street that he allegedly caused when he ran a red light and turned into oncoming traffic. The other driver suffered a minor head injury.
Police had chased Prack before several times, the first following a traffic accident on July 9 when he fled at a high rate of speed.
On July 13 and 16, police attempted to stop Prack twice more, and twice more he evaded them.
Police also identified Prack as the man who stole a rotisserie chicken on July 11 from the Super Saver at Cornhusker Highway— a felony offense due to Prack's previous theft convictions.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Jack Robert Baity
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACK is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah Matthew Hespen
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|264
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 264 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Juliana Yesenia Cardona Hodge
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JULIANA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sariya Marquel Pearson
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SARIYA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mayalyn G Thompson
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MAYALYN is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emma Goodwin
|Date Missing:
|06-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
EMMA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Ione Skye Harlan
|Date Missing:
|06-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
IONE is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kaylee Schindler
|Date Missing:
|06-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
KAYLEE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Linda Marie Dillard
Aleck Fryer
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ALECK is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander David Herdlicka
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXANDER is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Lerae Wallace
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXIS is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Howard Bassette
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|142
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
HOWARD is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 142 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Thomas K Threlkeld
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|36
|Current Age:
|36
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Saunders CO SO Wahoo
THOMAS is a 36 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Reaunna S Steele
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
REAUNNA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Leah R Noyd
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Columbus PD
LEAH is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Creston Harvill
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CRESTON is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Delvin J Amaya
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DELVIN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Quan A White
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QUAN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Daliyah D Travis-mackins
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DALIYAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kwanele Sackett
|Date Missing:
|07-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
KWANELE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zaccheaus Lee Venteicher
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|152
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZACCHEAUS is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 152 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Josie Flores
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSIE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lukas Garland Koebel
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Gray
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LUKAS is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Gray eyes.
Colten Jonathan Clark Olson
|Date Missing:
|07-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|98
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
COLTEN is a 11 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 98 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Stephanie Yvonne Sneed
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
STEPHANIE is a 41 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Pablo Flores-carcamo
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PABLO is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mohamed Bishar Ismamil
|Date Missing:
|07-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MOHAMED is a 35 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.