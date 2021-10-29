 Skip to main content
Lincoln man assaulted, hospitalized while attempting to buy shoes, police say

A 21-year-old Lincoln man who had agreed to buy shoes from an unknown man on Thursday was hospitalized after he was struck in the head with a hammer, according to police. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the 21-year-old was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with "significant facial injuries" after police responded to the area near 48th and Walker streets at 8 a.m. Thursday. 

The police department's call summary indicated the man was struck with a hammer and required surgery. He remained hospitalized as of Friday morning, Spilker said, though his injuries aren't considered life-threatening. 

It's unclear if the 21-year-old was robbed, Spilker said, and police aren't sure where exactly the crime took place. 

Spilker said police weren't able to immediately conduct a complete interview with the 21-year-old on account of his injuries. 

