Lincoln man charged for break-in at Nebraska Republican Party office

Hyler already faced misdemeanor charges after an incident at about 12:30 p.m. May 1.

Lincoln police say they were called to the Walmart near 27th and Superior streets about a man threatening to kill employees with a machine gun after being denied the sale of alcohol. They said they found him in the parking lot reaching into a car.

At the jail, his blood-alcohol content tested 0.092%, above the 0.08% legal limit to drive. He was released from jail the same day on a promise to appear in court on charges of disturbing the peace and entering a car without permission.

By the time the warrant went out for his arrest for the break-in, Hyler already was back in jail in Papillion facing a felony theft charge.

In court records, Papillion Police said a construction site manager at Amazon called 911 after a Chevy Express van turned off Nebraska 370 and around construction barricades up a newly poured concrete driveway to Amazon.

When the driver tried to turn around, the van got high-centered on the curb.