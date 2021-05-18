Lincoln man charged for break-in at Nebraska Republican Party office

A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged in connection to a break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party office early May 1.
Miguel Hyler has been at the Sarpy County jail since the day after the burglary after allegedly driving drunk in a stolen van on a newly poured concrete driveway.
The crimes appeared to be part of a spree of drunken threats and thefts over a two-day period.
In a probable cause affidavit for Hyler's arrest for the break-in, Lincoln police say they were able to get surveillance video from the office at 1610 N St., which showed the suspect throwing a brick through the north-side glass door shortly after 2 a.m.
The video showed the man kick a larger hole to get inside, then walk through the kitchen and office area and take two 2-liter bottles of soda.
When police circulated a still image from the video to Lincoln officers, one recognized Hyler immediately, Officer Patrick Tucker said.
They got a warrant for his arrest last week on a burglary charge.
There was no indication the incident was politically motivated. Hyler isn't registered to vote in Lancaster County.
Damage was estimated at $700.
On Monday, Nebraska GOP Executive Director Ryan Hamilton said: "We are thankful for the work of law enforcement to bring this individual to justice. It appears he is a serious repeat offender and we are grateful he's off the streets."
Hyler already faced misdemeanor charges after an incident at about 12:30 p.m. May 1.
Lincoln police say they were called to the Walmart near 27th and Superior streets about a man threatening to kill employees with a machine gun after being denied the sale of alcohol. They said they found him in the parking lot reaching into a car.
At the jail, his blood-alcohol content tested 0.092%, above the 0.08% legal limit to drive. He was released from jail the same day on a promise to appear in court on charges of disturbing the peace and entering a car without permission.
By the time the warrant went out for his arrest for the break-in, Hyler already was back in jail in Papillion facing a felony theft charge.
In court records, Papillion Police said a construction site manager at Amazon called 911 after a Chevy Express van turned off Nebraska 370 and around construction barricades up a newly poured concrete driveway to Amazon.
When the driver tried to turn around, the van got high-centered on the curb.
Police said they smelled alcohol on Hyler's breath and two empty cans of malt liquor fell from the van. They arrested him on suspicion of DUI and driving on a revoked license and learned the van had been stolen in Wahoo and that a bike stolen in Gretna was in the back.
They said his blood-alcohol content tested 0.104% at the jail.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Katelynn Marie Schluter
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Saline CO SO Wilber
KATELYNN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Tereyce E Parker
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TEREYCE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ban K Pal
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
BAN is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jonathan J Oxlaj-matul
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JONATHAN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 105 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Maurice Meridy
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MAURICE is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Raydene A Bacon
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|71
|Current Age:
|71
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Aurora PD
RAYDENE is a 71 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Makenzie Rayne Pearson
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
MAKENZIE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Margie Escamilla
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARGIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sonia Iris Gonzalez-mendez
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SONIA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Artavia Monique Smith
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|29
|Current Age:
|29
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|205
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARTAVIA is a 29 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 205 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Randall A Dasher
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|54
|Current Age:
|54
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'06
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
RANDALL is a 54 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'06" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Emmanuela Thomas Ruba
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
EMMANUELA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zakarriyah T Lathan
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZAKARRIYAH is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rebecca T Tut
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
REBECCA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nariiah Desh Graves-gotschallo
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|122
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NARIIAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 122 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Daniel Merle Lechtenberger
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|44
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|167
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DANIEL is a 44 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 167 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Jacihen Williams
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACIHEN is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mackenzie Marie Fell
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MACKENZIE is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brinae Morree Wax
|Date Missing:
|05-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRINAE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jordan Mariegh Wesselhoft
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|112
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JORDAN is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 112 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dannaisha Lloyd
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DANNAISHA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Moo K Shaw Rho
|Date Missing:
|05-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MOO is a 15 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 105 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sandra Jose
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
SANDRA is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Samuel Anatliy Nelson
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|117
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SAMUEL is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 117 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Marion Harris
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Raymond Barth
|Date Missing:
|05-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|25
|Current Age:
|25
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MICHAEL is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jose Guillermo Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Faisal Aden Hamza
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|21
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
FAISAL is a 21 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ajah S Lewis
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Rashad Thorpe
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RASHAD is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Quentin Warrior
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|226
|Agency:
|Chadron PD
QUENTIN is a 11 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 226 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexa Villegas-rojas
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|99
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 99 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Selena Baker
|Date Missing:
|05-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SELENA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal D Kier
|Date Missing:
|05-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Teriyauna Carter-loyd
|Date Missing:
|05-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TERIYAUNA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Thania Arroyo
|Date Missing:
|04-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
THANIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Ashley Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|04-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ASHLEY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Claudia Owens
|Date Missing:
|04-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|215
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CLAUDIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 215 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Edward Shawn Hamilton
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|42
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|225
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EDWARD is a 42 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 225 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Michael Channel
|Date Missing:
|04-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
David Alejandro Valquier
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAVID is a 28 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph Chasha-elum Jr Ogba
|Date Missing:
|05-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSEPH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Noah Keith Oneil
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|21
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|255
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NOAH is a 21 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 255 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mark A Rhodes
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|44
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MARK is a 44 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Marcel Alejandro Jordan
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MARCEL is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Trystan Hannah Chase
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRYSTAN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Michael Anthony Carl
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|69
|Current Age:
|69
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 69 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Blue eyes.
Olivia Kate Shockley
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|99
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
OLIVIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 99 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Leeara Elizabeth Johnson
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LEEARA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ryan Dwayne Larsen
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
RYAN is a 11 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Jamia Monique Pollard
|Date Missing:
|05-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gayler Aye
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GAYLER is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Daniel Cervantes
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
DANIEL is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
