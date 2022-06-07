Lincoln man charged with sexual assault of three girls, police say

A 63-year-old man was arrested and charged last week after three women alleged he had sexually abused them as children, police said in court records.

Delbert Taylor was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

His first accuser told Bryan West Campus staff in September 2021 that Taylor had sexually abused her as a child, and later told Lincoln Police the abuse began when she was about 6 years old, investigator Jake McCord said in the affidavit for Taylor's arrest.

The girl was in high school when she disclosed the alleged abuse, according to court records.

Another girl, now 15, told police in February that Taylor began abusing her when she was 7 or 8, McCord said.

And a third woman, who is now in her 20s, told investigators in April that Taylor had repeatedly sexually assaulted her at his central Lincoln home and at nearby parks and trails, McCord said.

The woman told police that Taylor threatened to abuse her younger sister if she didn't allow the assaults to continue. Her sister is among Taylor's accusers, according to the affidavit.

Police contacted and arrested Taylor at his apartment Wednesday. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail, where his bond is $750,000. He must pay $75,000 to be released.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0