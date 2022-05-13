Lincoln man gets prison time for starting apartment fire intending to kill neighbors, himself

A Lincoln man who intentionally started a fire in his apartment last September wanting to burn down the building has been sentenced to two to four years in prison.

Jay Badorek, 67, pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree arson for the fire he started at about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 on his stove at his apartment near 48th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

Lincoln firefighters quickly put out the fire, which caused an estimated $700 damage to the cabinets and a wall in Badorek's kitchen.

"This was something that endangered other people, and, in fact, when speaking to the police Mr. Badorek's stated intent was to burn the building down, kill his neighbors and kill himself," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Seifert said Thursday.

Badorek's attorney, Heather Colton, said her client was struggling with mental health issues at the time, had taken an excessive amount of medication "and ultimately made some really poor choices."

"Mr. Badorek is sincerely remorseful for the actions that occurred in this incident," she said.

Badorek said as a Christian man he could never hurt anyone and had learned the error of his ways.

Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus said it was true Badorek didn't have much of a criminal record before this. But she had to consider the serious nature of the crime.

Badorek will have to serve a year, minus 235 days credit, before he's eligible for parole.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

