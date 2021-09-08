 Skip to main content
Lincoln man in stolen car with missing girl accused of child sex assault, police say
Officers who were dispatched on a report of a stolen vehicle arrested a Lincoln man on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child after they found a missing girl in the car they were seeking.

Police found Dearies D. Bogan, 19, Thursday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's near 27th and W streets and the missing 13-year-old in a blue 2018 Ford Fiesta, which was reported stolen from 27th and M streets on Sept. 1, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Bogan was arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking for allegedly stealing the Fiesta, Spilker said. 

As police investigated, Spilker said officers found evidence the 13-year-old had been sexually assaulted by Bogan. 

Bogan had been arrested by Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies on Aug. 25 for stealing a Ford Explorer from a house near Northwest 48th and West Benton streets, Spilker said, but prosecutors declined to charge him. 

Five days later, the 13-year-old was reported missing, Spilker said. And another car was reported stolen. 

Spilker said police linked Bogan to a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe that was stolen Aug. 30 after its owner stopped to chase after a loose dog. He was also linked to a 2004 Toyota Camry that was stolen Aug. 28 from a pizza delivery driver, Spilker said. 

After he was taken to the Lancaster County Jail on Thursday, police later arrested Bogan on suspicion of two more counts of felony theft by receiving for those vehicles. 

Every car Bogan is accused of stealing has been recovered. Two of the four vehicles — the Camry and Ford Fiesta — were both stolen from pizza delivery drivers, Spilker said. 

Dearies Bogan

Bogan

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

