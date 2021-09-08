Lincoln man in stolen car with missing girl accused of child sex assault, police say

Officers who were dispatched on a report of a stolen vehicle arrested a Lincoln man on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child after they found a missing girl in the car they were seeking.

Police found Dearies D. Bogan, 19, Thursday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's near 27th and W streets and the missing 13-year-old in a blue 2018 Ford Fiesta, which was reported stolen from 27th and M streets on Sept. 1, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Bogan was arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking for allegedly stealing the Fiesta, Spilker said.

As police investigated, Spilker said officers found evidence the 13-year-old had been sexually assaulted by Bogan.

Bogan had been arrested by Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies on Aug. 25 for stealing a Ford Explorer from a house near Northwest 48th and West Benton streets, Spilker said, but prosecutors declined to charge him.

Five days later, the 13-year-old was reported missing, Spilker said. And another car was reported stolen.