Lincoln man robbed after going home with woman from downtown bar, police say

A Lincoln man who had left a downtown bar with a woman he met there was robbed of money, jewelry and his shoes after he followed the woman to an apartment purported to be hers, according to police.

The 24-year-old called Lincoln police at about 5 a.m. Wednesday from the 3900 block of Cornhusker Highway and reported he'd arrived with the woman to an apartment unit where an unknown man was waiting.

The man and woman demanded money from the victim before assaulting and robbing him of his belongings, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Spilker said police aren't yet sure which apartment complex the assault occurred at.

She declined to say what bar the man had been at when he was lured to the apartment. She also declined to say how much the man's stolen belongings are worth.

The man was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries stemming from the assault, Spilker said.

An investigation is ongoing.

