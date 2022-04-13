 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man sexually assaulted disabled daughter, sheriff says

  • 0

A Lincoln man is in jail facing five felony charges after his 18-year-old daughter, who has been diagnosed with a developmental disability, told investigators he has been sexually assaulting her for three or four years, according to authorities.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the girl first made the disclosure to Lincoln Public Schools officials on Tuesday before police forensically interviewed her at the Child Advocacy Center.

Within hours, deputies had arrested her 53-year-old father.

Wagner said his office worked quickly to draft a search warrant for the family's home in southwest Lincoln, serving the warrant at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies found the residence matched the girl's description of where her father's attacks occurred, Wagner said. Inside, the sheriff's office's found two firearms, which the 53-year-old was barred from possessing due to a prior felony conviction, Wagner said.

As investigators wrapped up their search of the home at around 11:45 p.m., Wagner said the 53-year-old drove by the house and was pulled over in the area just before midnight.

People are also reading…

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, incest, abuse of a vulnerable adult, assault by strangulation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies took the 53-year-old to the Lancaster County Jail.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He said officers who were just outside the club because of an earlier incident rushed inside just as 100-150 people streamed out of the bar and found the victims. The gunmen likely escaped as the crowd fled. The names of the victims were released. One of the people injured was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the other injuries ranged from serious to minor.

Watch Now: Related Video

Boats crash into Philippines bridge during flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News