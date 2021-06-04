Lincoln man tries to bite officers, spit on paramedics after causing car crash, police say

A Lincoln man, taken into custody after allegedly grabbing the wheel of his ex-girlfriend's car and causing it to crash, tried to bite officers and spit on jailers, according to police.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police arrived near 48th and Y streets around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, where a 23-year-old Lincoln woman told officers that John W. Graves II, the front seat passenger, had yanked the wheel of her Chevy Impala while she was driving.

The woman told police the car weaved before crashing into a pole, prompting Graves, 40, to exit the car and punch the back driver's side window.

Graves later told paramedics that he had swerved the vehicle in an effort to avoid a crash, according to court records.

When officers arrived, Bonkiewicz said they separated the couple to conduct interviews before Graves became enraged and tried to charge the driver. While police restrained Graves and handcuffed him, Bonkiewicz said, the man tried to bite officers, but did not successfully do so.