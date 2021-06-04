Lincoln man tries to bite officers, spit on paramedics after causing car crash, police say

A Lincoln man, taken into custody after allegedly grabbing the wheel of his ex-girlfriend's car and causing it to crash, tried to bite officers and spit on jailers, according to police.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police arrived near 48th and Y streets around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, where a 23-year-old Lincoln woman told officers that John W. Graves II, the front seat passenger, had yanked the wheel of her Chevy Impala while she was driving.
The woman told police the car weaved before crashing into a pole, prompting Graves, 40, to exit the car and punch the back driver's side window.
Graves later told paramedics that he had swerved the vehicle in an effort to avoid a crash, according to court records.
When officers arrived, Bonkiewicz said they separated the couple to conduct interviews before Graves became enraged and tried to charge the driver. While police restrained Graves and handcuffed him, Bonkiewicz said, the man tried to bite officers, but did not successfully do so.
Bonkiewicz said while Graves was transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation, he spit on paramedics.
Graves was eventually arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstruction of a police officer and two counts of spitting or expectorating.
After medical evaluation, Graves was taken to the Lancaster County jail, where Bonkiewicz said the 40-year-old later spit on corrections officers.
