editor's pick

Lincoln man, West Point woman die in head-on crash near Wisner

Two Nebraskans died Wednesday night in a head-on crash on U.S. 275 about two miles east of Wisner. 

Lance R. Arthaloney, 56, of Lincoln and Martha Rodriguez, 60, of West Point were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cuming County Sheriff's Office. Mario Campos-Villalobos, 51, of West Point was flown by a medical helicopter to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, for treatment. 

Investigators determined that Arthaloney was driving a 2001 Honda Odyssey minivan when it collided head-on with a 2006 Ford Escape driven by Campos-Villalobos. Rodriguez was a passenger in the Ford.

A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office said it has not been determined which vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. 

Both vehicles caught fire after the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

U.S. 275 was closed between Wisner and Beemer for approximately three hours. The Nebraska State Patrol and Cuming County Emergency Management were among several agencies responding to the scene.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

