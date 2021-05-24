Lincoln native Charles C. Hagemeister, who won Medal of Honor in Vietnam War, dies at 74

He was unable to call in air support because of the close-quarters fighting, or evacuate the wounded. For hours, and under heavy fire, Hagemeister moved among the platoon’s defensive positions, treating soldiers and rallying the survivors.

At nightfall, a sniper took aim at him and several other members of his unit. Medics typically don’t carry rifles, so Hagemeister grabbed one from a fallen soldier and shot the sniper. He also killed three other enemy soldiers who were silhouetted against a burning village as they tried to outflank him — and then took out a machine-gun nest, too.

Still pinned down, Hagemeister again braved heavy fire and ran to get help from another platoon. He led them back, then worked to evacuate the wounded.

“Hagemeister’s repeated heroic and selfless actions at the risk of his life saved the lives of many of his comrades and inspired their actions in repelling the enemy assault,” his Medal of Honor citation said.

Hagemeister traveled to Washington to receive the medal — the nation’s highest award for military valor — from President Lyndon Johnson on May 14, 1968.