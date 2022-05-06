Lincoln native who clerked at U.S. Supreme Court talks about leaked draft

As members of the U.S. Supreme Court gathered with friends and family Monday to remember former Justice John Paul Stevens at a memorial service, barricades were being erected in front of the court.

Security guards were preparing for what they knew was coming -- reaction to a leaked draft opinion signaling the court planned to overrule a 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

Preeta Bansal, a Lincoln native who was a law clerk for Stevens in 1990 and recently returned to Lincoln, was at the memorial service in Washington.

"Several of the clerks commented that a few justices looked a bit grim and sullen, kind of unusually so, and in hindsight it seems that several probably already knew about the leak and the impending publication of the article," Bansal said.

The memorial service originally was scheduled for April 2020, which would have been Stevens' 100th birthday, but the pandemic interfered. Bansal had previously stood vigil over Stevens' body in 2019 as it lay in state.

On Monday, demonstrators quickly appeared outside the court after the story was published at 7:32 Central Time.

As a former court insider she was shocked by the leak revealing that Roe v. Wade might be overturned.

“The first thought I had was, ‘This is the mother of all Supreme Court leaks,’ and the second was, ‘Oh maybe that explains what was going on during the memorial service.’"

While draft opinions are part of the usual process for the high court, leaks are rare.

According to Bansal, shortly after oral arguments are heard by the court, the nine justices hold a conference to discuss how they intend to vote.

During that conference, the most senior justice for the majority chooses who will write the opinion. In this case, Justice Clarence Thomas assigned Justice Samuel Alito sometime after arguments were heard on Dec. 1. On Feb. 10, Alito circulated the draft that became public.

Once a draft opinion circulates among the justices, it's not uncommon for decisions to change and the drafts to be updated, she said.

"Though the justices take an initial/preliminary vote in the conference soon after oral argument, the way the opinion is drafted by the justice assigned to write the majority opinion – and whether it is a broad or narrow ruling – becomes very important about whether they hold the majority," Bansal said.

Bansal didn’t speculate about a possible motive for the leak.

"My initial thought (like everyone’s) was that it was a strategic leak by someone. As I think about it more, I really can’t say. Why does anyone breach personal or professional trust? It could be strategic. It could be political on either side. It could just be human weakness or a desire for drama. Or it could be simple carelessness.

"I don't know what their motives were, but it's a big deal under the important confidentiality vows and trust held by anyone who has had the privilege of working at the court."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

