Lincoln refuses to release body-cam footage from 2020 protests, shielded by vague state law

Even after the city in April settled a federal lawsuit with a protester who was injured during racial justice protests in May 2020, momentarily ending litigation related to the demonstrations, Lincoln will not release body-worn camera footage from officers who policed the demonstrations.

The city earlier this month denied the Journal Star's public records request for body-worn camera footage from the 2020 demonstrations, citing an exception in the state's open records statute that allows law enforcement agencies to withhold records they deem "investigatory" in nature.

The newspaper sought four nights' worth of footage after the city's $497,500 settlement with Elise Poole, the Lincoln woman who was struck by a rubber bullet two years ago amid a tumultuous week of local demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis at the hands of police.

Footage captured on body-worn cameras is public record, but due to the investigatory exception, "state law effectively prohibits disclosure of all body-worn camera footage to the public," said Max Kautsch, an attorney who focuses on First Amendment rights cases in Kansas and Nebraska.

Kautsch noted that there are no exceptions in Nebraska, like there are in Kansas, that guarantee people captured in body-cam footage are entitled access to the video, leaving decisions on whether to release footage entirely in the hands of Nebraska law enforcement agencies.

City Attorney Yohance Christie said the requested footage "includes a time period where litigation is currently pending," adding that there are "other claims that are pending" from the same time period.

"We do not believe it is appropriate to release any footage that may taint a potential jury pool or otherwise impact the fair resolution of those claims," he said.

(In the days after Lincoln settled with Poole, a 45-year-old Lincoln man also sued the city, claiming he was struck in the face by a rubber bullet or other projectile shot by a police officer or sheriff's deputy while outside the U-Stop, across the street from the Hall of Justice, where he'd gone that night to buy something).

The police department also declined to commit to a timely release of the footage.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, a department spokesman, said the decision whether to release the footage would be up to Chief Teresa Ewins, adding that he couldn't provide a final decision or possible timeline, "however, it's not likely to be released in the near future."

Ewins, who was not made available for an interview in the three weeks prior to publication of this story, addressed the release of body-worn camera footage at a candidate forum last June before she was named the city's police chief, calling the cameras "a great tool for law enforcement."

"The public gets to see the interaction between the officer and the community, whoever they're interacting with," Ewins said then. "That's very important, and that was really misunderstood way back when, when all you could rely on was really a police report."

Asked specifically if she would support releasing body-cam footage in the immediate aftermath of critical incidents, such as officer-involved shootings, Ewins cited investigatory concerns but pledged overall transparency.

"There has to be a process in place, in which I consult with the city attorney, as well as the (county attorney's) office, to make sure we don't have any problems with the investigation itself," she said. "But, overall, getting ahead of anything the public needs to know is something that I will do, whether it is me speaking to the media and getting the messaging out, or body-worn cameras."

But that statement does not align with the department's written policy or de facto practices on the release of body-worn camera footage — a reality that advocates and observers say exists not just in Lincoln but across Nebraska, where the investigatory exception to the state's public records law serves as a broad shield for law enforcement agencies.

"If you see an incident in another jurisdiction, in another state — whether it's a police shooting or even just a law enforcement thing that's caught on a body cam — it's on CNN like 20 minutes after it happens in those other places," said Spike Eickholt, a lobbyist for the ACLU of Nebraska.

"Here, it's just pulling teeth to get those things. Unless, of course, the police want to release it."

The Lincoln Police Department's body-cam policy does not address the potential for release of footage. And though the city cited the investigatory exception when it declined to release the footage requested by the Journal Star, it's unclear if there are any active criminal investigations involving the video captured nearly two years ago.

LPD's public information office did not respond to questions seeking clarity on the status of investigations stemming from the protests.

The only specific reference to body-worn camera footage in state law stems from a bill passed in 2016 requiring law enforcement agencies that utilize body-worn cameras to develop written policies for training and footage-handling processes.

When he championed the bill through the Legislature in 2016, Heath Mello, then an Omaha-area senator, pointed to high-profile incidences of police brutality across the country.

"By creating objective visual records, body-worn cameras have the potential to protect the public from police officer misconduct," he said as the Legislature weighed his bill.

In the six years since Mello's bill passed, though, the visual records created by body-worn cameras have largely remained inaccessible to the public — a reality that calls into question the effectiveness of body cameras as a tool for police accountability.

"If the standard practice in Nebraska is going to be to never share body-cam footage, I don't think it is accountability, because nobody ever gets to see it," said Sen. Matt Hansen of northeast Lincoln, who sponsored LB557 in 2021, which would have strengthened the state's public record law.

In February 2021, Eickholt testified in support of Hansen's bill, which would have required governing bodies to incur more of the costs when fulfilling public records requests and requiring law enforcement agencies to release body-worn camera footage after officer-involved shootings or in-custody deaths.

The bill was later amended to only address the release of body-cam footage. Under the amended bill, footage relating to in-custody deaths would become public record at the conclusion of a grand jury investigation — a process that usually extends for several months.

"That is, granted, very, very narrow," Hansen said. "But that was also the most clear-cut case of, 'Well, those are the situations we need to see.'"

The amended bill made it out of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs committee with unanimous support despite opposition from two of the state's three largest police departments.

An Omaha police captain at the committee hearing said the immediate release of footage could "derail the process of justice by fracturing the ability to obtain and deliver the truth," potential tainting grand jury pools, leaving investigations "severely compromised."

And in a letter to the committee dated Feb. 19, 2021, then-Acting Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson and Assistant Chief Jason Stille wrote in opposition to the bill, calling it "a well-intentioned but flawed effort to increase the accessibility of certain public records" in the state.

"Prematurely releasing limited video evidence jeopardizes the right to due process for those individuals involved," the letter reads in part. "We cannot and should not sacrifice the right to due process merely to satisfy someone's curiosity or because a media outlet wants to be the first to break a story."

For Eickholt, the oppositional testimony from police and the Attorney General's Office — the government agency tasked with upholding the Nebraska's public record laws — is itself cause for concern, he said.

"It should raise eyebrows for many people," he said. "... what are they afraid of?"

The bill was never debated on the floor last year or in 2022, Hansen's last session as a senator.

Now a candidate for Lancaster County Clerk, Hansen is still hopeful his former colleagues will take action to reform the state's public records laws, which he said are weaker than state officials would like to believe.