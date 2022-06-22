Lincoln teen fled State Patrol at 100 mph on motorcycle, agency says

A 17-year-old motorcyclist who police chased down O Street reached speeds as high as 100 mph as he fled a traffic stop Tuesday morning, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The teenager, who voluntarily stopped the motorcycle as he approached 120th Street, had brass knuckles in his pocket and a concealed handgun in his backpack when troopers took him into custody at about 2 a.m., the patrol said in a news release.
The pursuit began near 56th and O streets, when a trooper saw two motorcycles without license plates and attempted a traffic stop.
Both motorcycles fled east at a high rate of speed, passing the city's eastern edge before one motorcyclist turned north and the other continued on O Street before stopping, the Patrol said.
A spokesman said there was little traffic on O Street at the time.
The 17-year-old was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of willful reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon and flight to avoid arrest. He was taken to the Youth Services Center.
