Lincoln teen was trafficked by Missouri truck driver, police say

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl reported a Missouri truck driver who drove across the country for two months, trafficking her at truck stops, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

"Horrifying," Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow said.

The girl, who has lived in the Lincoln area, told police she began communicating with the man on social media as early as September 2021, Morrow said.

By December, the unidentified man was trafficking the 17-year-old across the country, stopping in California, Colorado and Kansas City, Missouri, among other locations, Morrow said.

The pattern continued until early February, Morrow said. The girl reported the instances to police on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in the incident, Morrow said. The department's Special Victims Unit is investigating.

