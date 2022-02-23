 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman accused of selling heroin to overdose victim arrested, court records show

A 32-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she allegedly sold black-tar heroin to an undercover Lincoln Police officer on three occasions.

Police began investigating Lidia Kula after she was identified as the source of heroin that caused a victim to overdose, requiring Narcan intervention, according to the affidavit for Kula's arrest. 

An undercover officer met with Kula in a pharmacy parking lot near 48th and Van Dorn streets three times between Jan. 14 and Jan. 24 to buy a half-gram of heroin each time, the affidavit says. 

It says Kula had been retrieving the heroin from a house near the pharmacy, where 36-year-old Casey Mullenaux was arrested in late January after a warrant served on the residence turned up more than 20 grams of heroin.

Kula was arrested Monday at a north Lincoln apartment and taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

