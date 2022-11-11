 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln zoo's newest tree kangaroo starting to come out of its pouch

  • 0

One of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s newest additions was the size of a lima bean when it was born.

Then the Matschie’s tree kangaroo joey promptly — and blindly — crawled into its mother’s pouch to nurse and grow, and it’s remained there for 27 weeks.

Tree kangaroo

The Matschie's tree kangaroo joey was born in early May but still lives in its mom's pouch.

But it should soon start making appearances, the zoo said this week in a release announcing the joey’s early May birth to mother Judie and father Bexley.

At 28 weeks, tree kangaroos begin to explore outside the pouch, and at 40 weeks they leave it completely — though they will continue to stick their heads inside to nurse.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The zoo will name the joey once they can determine its gender.

Matschie’s tree kangaroos, found on the Huon Peninsula of Papua New Guinea, are considered an endangered species, meaning they face a high risk of extinction in the wild.

People are also reading…

And Lincoln’s zoo has been part of a network trying to bolster their population since 2003. It participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ species survival plan, which dictates the breeding and distribution of animals to try to keep their genetics diverse.

Tree kangaroo

Zoo staff haven't been able to determine the joey's gender.

In fact, of the 42 Matschie’s tree kangaroos in zoos in North America, 14 are descended from the Lincoln zoo’s breeding program.

“This is an incredible accomplishment and important for animal conservation efforts considering the continued decrease of the tree kangaroo population in the wild,” CEO Evan Killeen said in the release.

Judie and the joey are on exhibit, but it spends so much time in its mother’s pouch that sightings could be elusive. It should be more visible to visitors in the coming months, the zoo said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

North's Molly Sek looks forward to girls wrestling season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News