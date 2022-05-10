Lindstrom emerges as leader in initial Nebraska election results

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom emerged with an early lead on what figures to be a long night of counting votes in Nebraska's hotly contested race for the Republican nomination for governor.
In a crowded field of Republicans, Lindstrom scored 42.8% of the early vote, with Jim Pillen at 29% and Charles Herbster in third at 18.2%.
With Nebraska voters as well as national political pundits watching closely, state election officials revealed the initial results shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. The results included 44,117 votes cast.
The initial vote totals largely included returns from early voters who submitted ballots ahead of Tuesday's primary election. Results will update throughout the evening, and could swing rapidly as more returns come in from rural areas of the state that were strong supporters of President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump has endorsed Charles Herbster and came to the state on May 1 in support of the cattle producer and businessman from Falls City.
Herbster, once considered the front-runner, saw his campaign rocked last month by accusations that he had improperly touched or groped a number of women.
Tuesday's results will likely tell how much voters weighed the allegations in deciding between Herbster and Jim Pillen, a Columbus pork producer and University of Nebraska regent who is backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Lindstrom, who is completing his eighth and final year in the Legislature, is likely hoping for a vote split three ways.
The Republican nominee will face state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, the Democratic nominee, in November. In early returns, Blood had 91.8% of Tuesday's primary votes and was quickly declared the winner by The Associated Press.
This is a developing story.
First Nebraska results for the 2022 primary election
Statewide races
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|Governor, R
|Donna Carpenter
|359
|Michael Connely
|391
|Charles Herbster
|2,972
|Brett Lindstrom
|18,874
|Lela McNinch
|320
|Jim Pillen
|12,797
|Breland Ridenour
|186
|Theresa Thibodeau
|2,776
|Troy Wentz
|65
|Governor, D
|Carol Blood
|39,456
|Roy Harris
|3,507
|Governor, Lib.
|Scott Zimmerman
|415
|Attorney general, R
|Jennifer Hicks
|10,826
|Mike Hilgers
|28,285
|Attorney general,
|Larry Bolinger
|380
|Legal Marijuana Now
|State treasurer, R
|Paul Anderson
|13,252
|John Murante
|23,839
|Treasurer, Libertarian
|Katrina Tomsen
|494
|State auditor, R
|Larry Anderson
|12,025
|Mike Foley
|27,336
|Auditor, Lib.
|Gene Siadek
|491
|Auditor,
|L. Leroy Lopez
|372
|Legal Marijuana Now
|Secretary of state, R
|Robert Borer
|9,206
|Bob Evnen
|21,820
|Rex Schroder
|7,160
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Janet Chung
|632
|Robert Clements
|827
|Sarah Slattery
|331
|Schuyler Windham
|126
|4
|Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek
|N/A
|R. Brad von Gillern
|N/A
|6
|Machaela Cavanaugh
|N/A
|Elizabeth Hallgren
|N/A
|Christian Mirch
|N/A
|8
|Marilyn Arant Asher
|N/A
|Megan Hunt
|N/A
|Katie Opitz
|N/A
|10
|Wendy DeBoer
|N/A
|Lou Ann Goding
|N/A
|12
|Bob Borgeson
|N/A
|Haile Kucera
|N/A
|Robin Richards
|N/A
|Merv Riepe
|N/A
|14
|John Arch
|N/A
|Rob Plugge
|N/A
|Cori Villegas
|N/A
|16
|Ben Hansen
|N/A
|Connie Petersen
|N/A
|18
|Christy Armendariz
|N/A
|Clarice Jackson
|N/A
|Michael Young
|N/A
|20
|Stu Dornan
|N/A
|Julie Fredrickson
|N/A
|John Fredrickson
|N/A
|22
|Mike Goos
|N/A
|Mike Moser
|N/A
|Roy Zach
|N/A
|24
|Patrick Hotovy
|128
|Jana Hughes
|135
|26
|Russ Barger
|1,048
|George Dungan
|1,603
|Bob Van Valkenburg
|324
|Larry Weixelman
|418
|28
|Roy Christensen
|995
|Jane Raybould
|2,674
|30
|Myron Dorn
|1,791
|32
|Tom Brandt
|450
|34
|Loren Lippincott
|528
|Michael Reimers
|278
|36
|Rick Holdcroft
|N/A
|Angie Lauritsen
|N/A
|38
|Tyler Cappel
|N/A
|Dave Murman
|N/A
|40
|Barry DeKay
|N/A
|Robert Johnston
|N/A
|Keith Kube
|N/A
|Mark Patefield
|N/A
|42
|Chris Bruns
|976
|Brenda Fourtner
|285
|Mike Jacobson
|1,223
|44
|Edward Dunn
|N/A
|Teresa Ibach
|N/A
|46
|James Bowers
|687
|Danielle Conrad
|794
|James Herrold
|254
|48
|Talon Cordle
|N/A
|Brian Hardin
|N/A
|Don Lease
|N/A
|Scott Shaver
|N/A
|Jeremiah Teeple
|N/A
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 4, R
|Rod Johnson
|95
|Eric Kamler
|196
|District 5, R
|Dakota Delka
|313
|Mary Ridder
|1,084
|Kevin Stocker
|936