Check out Erin Murphy's updates as Iowa state lawmakers meet today to vote on the first round of proposed maps for Iowa's new political boundaries for the next 10 years.
Live updates: Iowa Senate meet to discuss voting on redistricting plan
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. "My beautiful girl was taken from me because people are too damn selfish to care about what could happen to others."
Trial date scheduled for Muscatine woman who allegedly taped herself molesting a child and sold the video
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine woman accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child on tape and selling the video has pleaded not guilty and demanded her right to a speedy trial. Her trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 18.
A former Eldridge Police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while on-duty.
DES MOINES — Nearly a quarter of Iowa public school students are in districts that have experienced significant COVID-19 outbreaks this year, …
Days after a state agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned the employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary.
The civil rights lawsuit, filed Monday in Lancaster County District Court, says the state law for parental acknowledgement is unconstitutional and discriminatory toward LGBTQ couples.
While the controversy over the Keystone XL pipeline has finally ended, another pipeline punching match is looming on the horizon in Nebraska.
An Axios story centered on a fundraising page previously on the Republican congressman's campaign website alleging that "(President) Biden's FBI is using its unlimited power to prosecute me on a bogus charge."
DES MOINES -- Like their counterparts in health care, working at hospitals and other care facilities, many public health workers are feeling …
DES MOINES --- The top Republican in the state Senate says his members are upset by a “federal overreach” from the Democratic Biden administra…