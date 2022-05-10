Live updates: Pillen surges to lead, wins closely watched Republican primary

Updated 10:25 p.m.

The hotly contested race for the Republican nomination for governor was decided earlier than many expected.

In a crowded field of Republicans, Jim Pillen surged to the lead for the first time in results updated at 9:35 p.m., and at 10:25, the Associated Press called the race.

Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and pork producer from Columbus, will face state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, the Democratic nominee, in the general election.

By 10:30 p.m., Pillen had 33.4% of early returns to 28.7% for Charles Herbster, a difference of 8,100 votes.

Brett Lindstrom, who had led from the first release of results on Tuesday evening, was at 27.7%.

With Nebraska voters as well as national political pundits watching, state election officials revealed the initial results shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. and updated totals every few minutes. The results at 10:30 p.m. included 169,500 votes cast by Republicans in the governor's race, or more than half of the expected turnout.

In counties where voting was complete by 10 p.m., Pillen had carried 22 counties compared to 15 for Herbster and none for Lindstrom.

Pillen's apparent victory was due in part to strong support in rural areas of the state that were big supporters of President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has endorsed Herbster and came to the state on May 1 in support of the cattle producer and businessman from Falls City.

But Herbster, once considered the front-runner, saw his campaign rocked last month by accusations that he had improperly touched or groped a number of women.

Tuesday's results were an indication of how much voters weighed the allegations against Herbster and turned to Pillen, who is backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Lindstrom, who is completing his eighth and final year in the Legislature, had hoped for a tight split among the three leading vote-getters.

The Republican nominee will face Blood, who picked up 89.3% of Tuesday's primary votes and was quickly declared the winner by The Associated Press.

House of Representatives

Early returns on Tuesday validated what most people already assumed, that the next several months will be filled with Mike Flood challenging Patty Pansing Brooks to replace Jeff Fortenberry as Nebraska's 1st District representative.

Both state senators, Flood pulled in 75.4% of early GOP returns, with Pansing Brooks picked by 89.2% of Democrats. They advance to the general election in November, but they will first square off in a general election in June to determine who will fill out the remainder of Fortenberry's current term.

As expected, Republican incumbents Don Bacon (District 2) and Adrian Smith (District 3) easily advanced through Tuesday's primary. Bacon will face state Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, who won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday.

State offices

Secretary of State Bob Evnen appeared headed for a second term, leading a contested Republican race on Tuesday. There are no Democrats in the field.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

