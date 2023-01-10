LIVE! Watch the 2023 Iowa Condition of the State address

Watch with us as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her 2023 Condition of the State address.
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government.
An Omaha business owner will spend a year and a day in federal prison and pay more than $460,000 in restitution for failing to pay payroll taxes.
Also, Christensen continues as state chief justice, legislative session preview forum canceled and Chuck Grassley achieves Senate record.
Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, said the selection of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House was a chance to "honor our commitment to America by defunding President Biden's army of 87.000 new IRS agents."
Two women have been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a Clinton man.
After about a week of searching, the Chaos Divers located Michael Bishop, who had been reported missing Dec. 19, 2022.
An Omaha police officer whose home was searched last week as part of an FBI investigation has filed for retirement, the Omaha Police Department confirmed Friday.
Starting Monday, I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is auctioning off all its contents. The dirt track ran its last races in October after nearly three decades in operation.
Aldrick Scott fatally shot his ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents.
Investigators said between March 11, 2021, and Sept. 23, 2022, Aaron Marshbanks and Jesse Hill had made fraudulent statements with at least 14 banks, securing over $20 million in loans.
