LIVE! Watch the 2023 Iowa State of the Judiciary address

Watch the 2022 State of the Judiciary address by the Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court live with us.
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government.
An Omaha business owner will spend a year and a day in federal prison and pay more than $460,000 in restitution for failing to pay payroll taxes.
Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, said the selection of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House was a chance to "honor our commitment to America by defunding President Biden's army of 87.000 new IRS agents."
Starting Monday, I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is auctioning off all its contents. The dirt track ran its last races in October after nearly three decades in operation.
Aldrick Scott fatally shot his ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will appear in a new 30-second ad promoting legislation that would create state-funded private school scholarships.
Cheryl Johnson's rising stature was best illustrated by a flub on the second day of voting, when a Republican standing up to speak inadvertently addressed her as “Madam speaker.”
A McCook man was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Wellfleet, south of North Platte, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported.
The former Davenport West High science teacher was sentenced to two years in prison on three of the seven counts to run consecutive to one another, or back-to-back.
The Legislature's Rules Committee will consider 52 proposed rules changes.
