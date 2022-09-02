Logan Luft has his father's badge number — and his badge

Logan Luft has become a Grand Island police officer, just like his father before him.

He’s inherited not only his father’s badge number, No. 462, but also his actual badge. Bill Luft even gave his son his old handcuffs.

Logan, 26, graduated Aug. 12 from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center. Training takes up to 16 weeks and gave him the chance to make contact with a lot of people.

“I enjoyed it. I learned a lot, made a lot of friends, a lot of connections,” said Logan, a 2015 graduate of Northwest High School in Grand Island.

The training school was much like any course. If you are prepared and ready to work, you'll be just fine, he said.

“Parts of it were hard. But you just have to study and apply yourself and do your best,” Logan said.

Bill Luft, 54, is, of course, proud of his son.

He spent more than 22 years in law enforcement, retiring in 2010. Eight of those years were with the Hall County Sheriff’s Department and 10 were with the Grand Island Police Department.

He was the Howard County sheriff for three years. For two years, he was both a Sherman County deputy and Loup City police officer. He was also Greeley County deputy for two years.

In addition to his time in law enforcement, Bill Luft has quite a military background. He joined the Army when he was 18, and spent 24 years in both active and reserve duty.

He’s a Persian Gulf War vet, serving in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm in 1990-91. In 1998, he was sent to South Korea as part of Operation Foal Eagle. In 2000-01, under Operation Joint Guardian, he went to Kosovo and Macedonia. In 2003 and 2004, he served in Iraq.

Luft earned a lot of of honors in the military. Gen. David Petraeus awarded him his 101st Airborne Division’s combat patch and a coin for excellence in combat.

Luft created some lifelong bonds. But serving in war is often difficult.

“It was pretty detrimental to my marriage. I got divorced when I got back, just trying to fit back into society, I guess, too,” he said. “I had a lot of issues. I still do.”

Of his friends in the military, nine died in combat. Bill Luft thinks about his departed comrades a lot.

“It’s burned into your mind, into your memory, how they were killed,” he said. “You don’t forget.

“… I don’t want people to think that their lives were for nothing, because we saved a lot of Iraqis,” he said.

Bill Luft worked in the military police corps, serving as a first sergeant and later a senior adviser.

“I was graced with a lot of good officers, too,” he said. “Most of them were prior enlisted, and that makes a difference on what happens with your missions if you’ve got good leadership.”

But he saw a lot of tragedy. “And unfortunately, your family takes the brunt of it,” he said.

Now married to the former Nancy Paulick, he stayed in the military until 2010.

In Iraq in 2003 and 2004, he met a lot of Iraqis who were forced into the military, were employed by private contractors or worked as advisers and interpreters.

Luft was friends with many of them for years. “Most of them are dead, because they’ve been assassinated or murdered because of their connection with the military and the U.S.,” he said.

The Luft family has quite a military background.

The family’s military ancestry dates back to before the Civil War.

Luft’s great-great-grandfather, an Irish immigrant, was a lawman in Kansas from 1890 to 1910. His two brothers-in-law were in the Kansas Infantry in the Civil War. At least one of them died in combat.

Luft had a great-uncle who fought in the Mexican Border War and World War I.

Bill Luft is actually William II. His father, William, fought in World War II.

William Luft took part in seven beach landings on different islands in the Philippines and three glider landings, the last of which was a crash landing in a rice paddy after being shot down on the Philippine island of Luzon. He and his fellow soldiers fought the Japanese until they surrendered. He was one of 16 survivors from his original battalion. When General Douglas MacArthur returned, “he got picked as part of his security detail,” his son said. The Fullerton man died in 2019 at the age of 97.

Luft’s great-uncle also served in World War II.

Luft had a first-cousin who was killed in action in Vietnam. “I never knew him, because it happened before I was born.”

The military contribution continues. Logan’s fiancee, Brittannie Hollinger, is a Navy recruiter.

Logan’s 27-year-old brother, William III, is in the Coast Guard.