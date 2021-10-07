Long-awaited autopsy reveals Lincoln woman Carly Schaaf died by homicide, records show

More than four months after investigators found Carly Schaaf's remains near Pawnee Lake, the 23-year-old Lincoln woman's death has officially been ruled a homicide, according to records obtained by the Journal Star.

The immediate cause of Schaaf's death was asphyxia due to smothering combined with a narcotics overdose, according to her death certificate, issued on Thursday.

Schaaf was pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m. on June 10, according to the death certificate — around the same time investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office discovered human remains in a wooded area near the southwest side of the lake.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said then that the remains — identified as Schaaf's on June 11 and publicly announced as hers on June 12 — were discovered in a "covered state" and that the covering appeared to be intentional.

In a news release announcing Schaaf's death, the sheriff's office said it could take four to six weeks to determine the cause. In the four months since, local law enforcement agencies have repeatedly declined to provide updates on the investigation into Schaaf's death and disappearance.

No suspects have been named publicly, and no arrests have been linked to the 23-year-old's death. Law enforcement officials have continually said there is no threat to the general public

Speaking at a law enforcement briefing in June, then-acting Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson said investigators obtained information that led them to the lake west of Lincoln on June 10. It's unclear if that information came via a tip or otherwise.

Jackson said investigators had determined how long Schaaf's remains were near the lake's southwest shore, but law enforcement would "hold close" those details. Wagner said it was still unclear whether Schaaf's body was placed in the wooded area where it was discovered.

Schaaf was last seen alive near the 2000 block of Worthington Avenue, her family told police in May, about five blocks north of the home where Schaaf lived with her parents near Bryan West Campus. She was reported missing on May 19 after her mother had not seen her for two days, according to police.

In a tearful press conference in early June, Shari Schaaf described her daughter as a homebody with a deep affection for her two dogs, noting the uncharacteristic nature of Schaaf's disappearance.

Investigators said Schaaf did not take her dogs, computer or cellphone when she left the family's home on May 17.

As of June, it remained unclear how Schaaf, who didn't have access to a car, left the family's home that morning.

As of Thursday, it also remained unclear where exactly the 23-year-old was killed. Schaaf's death certificate describes the location of her death as "unknown" — noting only that she was found near the lake.

Schaaf is one of five known homicide victims in Lincoln this year.

Janet Kotopka, a 78-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer's, was shot five days after Abron was killed. She later died at an area hospital. Her husband, John Kotopka, was charged with first-degree murder.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

