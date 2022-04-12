Madison County man dies after clothing catches on fire, authorities say

A 72-year-old Madison County man died Monday morning after his clothes caught on fire while he was burning trash on his property northwest of Norfolk, according to authorities.
Stanley E. Acklie died of fire-related injuries, Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said in a news release.
A neighbor called police shortly after 11 a.m. Monday morning and said a fire was burning out of control on Acklie's property at 84425 50th Ave., Volk said in the release.
First responders found Acklie's body near the flames, which were burning among outbuildings on the property, Volk said.
A witness told deputies they found Acklie's body after noticing the fire and trying to alert the 72-year-old property owner. Acklie had been burning trash on the property in the lead-up to his death, when investigators determined his clothing caught fire, according to the sheriff.
Police believe Acklie tried to remove his clothing but succumbed to the heat and flames, Volk said.
Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He said officers who were just outside the club because of an earlier incident rushed inside just as 100-150 people streamed out of the bar and found the victims. The gunmen likely escaped as the crowd fled. The names of the victims were released. One of the people injured was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the other injuries ranged from serious to minor.
The town of Edison lay in the path of a fast-spreading grass fire that Elwood and Lexington firefighters engaged Thursday in central Gosper County, west of the intersection of U.S. 283 and Nebraska Highway 18.
The man's arrest comes nearly 11 months after the Nebraska State Patrol first began investigating him. A state senator told the patrol the 35-year-old had sent an email calling for the torture of a Lancaster County judge.