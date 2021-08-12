Malcolm school officials buck Health Department over mask requirement for young students

“I believe that you have different levels," Terwilliger said. "Last year they thought it was imperative that we were 100% masked and put out a DHM in that regard. For whatever reason this year they chose not to do a DHM, although we did receive the letter that they wanted us to be in masks."

Terwilliger said the Malcolm board was also influenced by the fact that the Health Department has not required masks in child care settings or other businesses where children are present.

The district would comply with a DHM, if issued, Terwilliger said, and is prepared to adapt its plan if case numbers spike or other circumstances warrant.

A spokesperson for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department declined comment Wednesday when asked for a response.

The Health Department revised its guidance on masks as rising case numbers and hospitalizations linked to the delta variant prompted adjustments in the local COVID-19 risk dial to the highest level of moderate risk. The next step is high risk.

In Lincoln, and in the county's more rural school districts, some parents have voiced strong opposition to any mask mandates as classes resume. In response, school officials have pointed to experts who note the effectiveness of masks in mitigation efforts.