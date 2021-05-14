Man charged in Mother's Day killing in Davenport is a multi-platinum songwriter

Justin Lamont Wright remains in the Scott County Jail, accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs on Mother's Day in west Davenport.

Both were a long way from the places they called home.

Wright, 31, is from Atlanta, where he was better known as J Wright — a multi-platinum songwriter and the founder of Camp Entertainment Worldwide.

Bibbs was from Durham, North Carolina. It is unclear why Wright and Bibbs were in Davenport, but multiple online entertainment publications said Bibbs was Wright's girlfriend.

Davenport Police responded to 1503 Calvin St. at roughly 1:25 p.m. Sunday, May 9, in reference to a disturbance. Bibbs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wright was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond and asked to be represented by a public defender during his first hearing.

In a 2019 interview with Voyage ATL, Wright said he started in the entertainment business at a young age.