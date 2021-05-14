Man charged in Mother's Day killing in Davenport is a multi-platinum songwriter

Justin Lamont Wright remains in the Scott County Jail, accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs on Mother's Day in west Davenport.
Both were a long way from the places they called home.
Wright, 31, is from Atlanta, where he was better known as J Wright — a multi-platinum songwriter and the founder of Camp Entertainment Worldwide.
Bibbs was from Durham, North Carolina. It is unclear why Wright and Bibbs were in Davenport, but multiple online entertainment publications said Bibbs was Wright's girlfriend.
Davenport Police responded to 1503 Calvin St. at roughly 1:25 p.m. Sunday, May 9, in reference to a disturbance. Bibbs was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wright was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond and asked to be represented by a public defender during his first hearing.
In a 2019 interview with Voyage ATL, Wright said he started in the entertainment business at a young age.
"When I was 5 years old, I found my love for music through my father, who was a DJ. He introduced me to every style and genre of music and played instrumentals and freestyled with me. At 8 years old, I wrote my first song and performed it at his funeral," Wright told the interviewer. "By the time I was 13, I was writing and recording my own music and releasing it online, which gained the attention (of) R. Kelly. He invited me to his home and started mentoring me and taught me song structure and business. By age 16, I had my first platinum song as a writer and was touring the world with people like Chris Brown, Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Tell’Em and Lil Wayne as an artist."
Wright said he founded Camp Entertainment Worldwide in 2011 at the age of 21.
He said the company offered indie artists writing services, production, distribution, marketing, photography, music videos, management and consultation services.
"Since opening, my company has worked with artists like Timbaland, Kash Doll, 21 Savage, Dj Khalid, Future, Nipsey Hussle, etc. and major companies like VH1, Sony Entertainment and Lions Gate," Wright said.