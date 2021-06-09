 Skip to main content
Man dies in manure tank accident on Stockton cattle farm
A man died Tuesday after getting stuck in a manure tank on Sievers Family Farm in Stockton, Iowa.

New Liberty Fire Chief Chad Petersen confirmed Wednesday the fire department responded to the call Tuesday a little before 10 a.m.

Petersen said the man was doing some work in the tank when he got stuck.

The New Liberty Fire department, which is staffed by volunteers, was on the scene for most of the day. Petersen said they called for backup from other volunteer fire departments nearby, and the responders were able to retrieve the man's body from the tank late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. 

Sievers Family Farm is a cattle farm and the location of AgriReNew, a renewable energy company that recycles manure to produce electricity. 

The victim's name has not been released.

