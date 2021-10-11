Man huffing compressed gas crashes into Lincoln home, destroys porch, police say

A 20-year-old man who had been driving along A Street in Lincoln crashed into a home near 20th Street on Sunday, according to public safety officials.

The man, ticketed on suspicion of driving under the influence and willful reckless driving, had been huffing compressed gas in the moments leading up to the crash that destroyed the front porch of a house, according to Lincoln police.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said no one was injured in the crash, which occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

The man extricated himself from the white 2005 Ford Crown Victoria he had been driving, Officer Erin Spilker said.

It's unclear how much it will cost to repair the damaged porch.

