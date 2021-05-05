 Skip to main content
Man jailed after attacking woman in portable restroom in Kearney
Man jailed after attacking woman in portable restroom in Kearney

KEARNEY — A 23-year-old man is in jail after allegedly attacking a woman at Kearney’s Target store.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday Kearney Police Department officers were called to Target at 4800 Third Ave. to investigate an assault. Officers determined a 24-year-old woman had been assaulted by an unknown man inside the temporary restroom on the north side of the store, a KPD news release said.

Bryan Morales Contreras

The woman fought off her attacker and the man fled on foot, but later a suspect was apprehended by police. Bryan Morales Contreras, town unknown, is currently being held at the Buffalo County Jail awaiting his initial court hearing, the release said.

He was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and false imprisonment.

The case remains under investigation by KPD. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Kearney police at 237-2104.

