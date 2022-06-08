Man killed early Wednesday during gunfight with Davenport police

A man died early Wednesday after being shot during an encounter with Davenport police officers.

At 12:48 a.m., at least one uniformed officer responded to the Casey’s Convenience Store, 1691 W. 53rd St., Davenport, to investigate a report of a suspicious person tampering with the air conditioning unit on the side of the building, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

The officer found the man, who has not been identified, and checked to see if he was wanted on any warrants, the release states. He was, but they were not described in the release.

Police say a confrontation ensued between the man and the officer, and both fired shots. The man was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police say the officer was also injured, but the injuries were not considered life threatening.

The officer was not identified, but has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0